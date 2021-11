WILLIS – The Palestine Wildcats are fresh off a needed bye week as they enter the playoffs for the third consecutive year under head coach Lance Angel. A deserving break for the Wildcats came last week after 10 straight weeks of football. Even better, during their off week, the Athens Hornets defeated the Mabank Panthers which elevated Palestine to the third seed in District 9-4A.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO