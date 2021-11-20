Caitlyn Jenner let split she has another grandkid on the way

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that Nicole Brown was once warned by her former husband and murder suspect, OJ Simpson, that he would one day “kill her and get away with it”. Speaking to other contestants on Australia’s Big Brother VIP on Monday, Ms Jenner made the claims about Ms Brown, who was killed in 1994 and was friends with her ex-wife Kris Jenner.Ms Brown, 35, and her friend Ronald Goldman, 25, were stabbed to death outside her LA home on 12 June, 1994. Her former husband, NFL running back Mr Simspon, was charged with their murders but was controversially...
