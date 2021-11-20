ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lynda Carter isn't sure if she can still fit into iconic Wonder Woman outfit

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynda Carter isn't sure if she can still fit...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

What’s Going On with Wonder Woman 3?

Well, the good news is that the third Wonder Woman is still going to happen, but the bad news is that it might not start production until around 2023, as the delays that occurred during the second movie could have had a bit to do with pushing things back. There’s also the fact that there are another couple of movies to think about first, such as the Cleopatra movie that Gadot will be starring in, and Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, which has been halted indefinitely if rumors are true. There’s a lot to get through before a third Wonder Woman movie can be attempted, and even then, one has to wonder how many actors from the movies will be returning. One thing that has been made clear is that this movie will take place in the present and conclude Diana Prince’s arc leading into the Justice League movie. At the moment, however, there’s no real idea of what’s going to happen with the third movie, who will be starring in it other than Gadot, and which villains might pop up this time around.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Carter
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Don’t Get Why All These Guys Like Michael Strahan Want to Go to Space: ‘What’s the Purpose?’ (Video)

”When’s he gonna get time from his 27 jobs?“ Joy Behar jokes of Strahan. Michael Strahan will be the next celebrity headed up to space on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepherd rocket — and the women of “The View” have no idea why. But to be fair, it’s not about the fact that Strahan was selected. They just don’t understand why he, and men in general, are so willing to go to space.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa Wears Dress and Heels for the ‘First Time’ in Her Life on the American Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Gone glam! JoJo Siwa’s 2021 American Music Awards ensemble has fans going positively wild over her glamorous look. The 18-year-old attended the 49th annual awards ceremony celebrating the year’s biggest hits on Sunday, November 21, in a floor-length black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder tulle skirt with tiered ruffle detailing. She teamed the number with mesh pumps and ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up, half-down style.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Her Role In Snow White, Gal Gadot Can’t Get Enough Of These Wonder Woman And Evil Queen Mashups

It’s been less than a month since we learned that Gal Gadot will be taking on the role of one of Disney’s most iconic villains. While it may be a while before she actually gets on set for the live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it looks like she’s already searching for inspiration to play the Evil Queen. And it appears she’s found a goldmine in the fan art mash-ups of her new villainous character and Wonder Woman.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy