Lynda Carter isn't sure if she can still fit into iconic Wonder Woman outfit

Well, the good news is that the third Wonder Woman is still going to happen, but the bad news is that it might not start production until around 2023, as the delays that occurred during the second movie could have had a bit to do with pushing things back. There’s also the fact that there are another couple of movies to think about first, such as the Cleopatra movie that Gadot will be starring in, and Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, which has been halted indefinitely if rumors are true. There’s a lot to get through before a third Wonder Woman movie can be attempted, and even then, one has to wonder how many actors from the movies will be returning. One thing that has been made clear is that this movie will take place in the present and conclude Diana Prince’s arc leading into the Justice League movie. At the moment, however, there’s no real idea of what’s going to happen with the third movie, who will be starring in it other than Gadot, and which villains might pop up this time around.

