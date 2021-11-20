Adoptive parents celebrate family ties

Audrey Bolton discusses her and her husband's journey to adopt their 3-year-old son, Camden. The Wilson County Department of Social Services hosted an Adoption Awareness Month celebration outside the Wilson County Courthouse on Thursday.

Dozens gathered Thursday to celebrate a special group of people who open their hearts and homes to children in need.

“Adoption completely changed our lives,” said Audrey Bolton. “Our world was forever changed.”

Bolton was one of several parents who shared stories during an adoption celebration outside the Wilson County Courthouse. The Wilson County Department of Social Services hosted the celebration and flashlight vigil to observe November as Adoption Awareness Month in Wilson County.

Audrey and her husband, Crawford, adopted their 3-year-old son Camden at birth.

‘LOVE MAKES A FAMILY’

When Audrey Bolton was 16 years old, a family friend adopted a little girl from Guatemala.

“We were in the airport when she came home,” Bolton said.

That moment sparked a desire to adopt a child one day. She discussed that wish with her future husband when the couple met in college.

Bolton was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease the same year she married.

“It was a lot of ups and downs with my health and trying to get me to a place where we were ready to start a family,” she said.

The Boltons realized they might not be able to have biological children. That’s when they started looking into the adoption process.

Bolton said they became an active waiting family in December 2017. Less than a month later, they received a phone call. A baby was born in Florida that morning, and his biological mother had decided on an adoption plan. Camden will turn 4 in January.

The Boltons are adopting again. This time, their child will be a baby girl who is due at the end of December.

Bolton said it’s been a joy for their son to see how the process actually works. She said Camden is excited to meet his future baby sister.

“The saying that love makes a family — it truly, truly does,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a biological child for us to love that child as if they were our own.”

BINDING FAMILIES TOGETHER

Thursday’s celebration featured entertainment from the Barton College cheer squad and the Divas of Distinction Dance Team. Essays from Wilson County students were read.

“Our adoption awareness event’s theme, ‘Love Makes a Family,’ highlights how adoption and the love shared truly make a family,” said Marsha Woods, Wilson County DSS foster care and adoptions team leader. “Our adoptive and foster families know that love is the first ingredient needed to create a lasting bond.”

Woods said families interested in fostering or adopting should contact the DSS agency, which always needs families willing to become licensed foster parents. For more information, call the Wilson County DSS at 252-206-4000.