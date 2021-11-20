ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele’s original 15-minute version of I Drink Wine cut from 30

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 5 days ago

Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ was originally 15 minutes long. The track from ’30’, the Grammy-winner’s follow-up to 2015’s ’25’, comes in at just over six minutes but the ‘Hello’ hitmaker has revealed it was actually much longer and her record label told her it wouldn’t get played on the...

www.zapgossip.com

