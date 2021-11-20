ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Russia allows beef supplies from local units of 3 Brazilian exporters

 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed beef imports from three subsidiaries of major Brazilian beef exporters, documents on the website of its agriculture safety watchdog showed on Saturday, as Moscow seeks to boost domestic meat supply. For Brazil - the world's largest beef exporter...

AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and such sanctions are groundless, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said on Thursday. China will lodge solemn representations with the United States on the matter, said Shu. The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Germany finds African swine fever case in wild boar near farm case

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A case of African swine fever (ASF) has been found in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, close to a case found on a farm in the state earlier in November, the federal agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The source of...
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Thai prices climb to more than one-month high as orders grow

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thai rice export prices hit their highest over a month on Thursday following a rise in orders and a stronger baht, while traders in Vietnam said low supplies could offset the impact of fewer purchases from its top customer, the Philippines. Thailand's 5% broken rice <RI-THBKN5-P1>...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Switzerland says it is open to compromise in COVID vaccine talks at WTO

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland is open to compromise in talks on the intellectual property (IP) rights of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs at the World Trade Organization, but remains opposed to a full waiver of those rights, a senior Swiss diplomat said on Thursday. Switzerland is one of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

WTO chief sees global supply chain problems as 'transitory'

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday that she expects global supply chain problems to be short-lived, saying that they will go into 2022 but not beyond. "Our assessment of this situation is it is not a structural issue. It's a transitory...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union residents will need to have vaccine booster jabs if they want to travel to another country in the bloc next summer free of tests or quarantines, the European Commission proposed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjosephpost.com

Bill would suspend Brazilian beef imports to the U.S.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana introduced legislation to suspend Brazilian beef imports to the United States. The move comes after repeated issues with delayed reporting of BSE, or mad cow outbreaks in Brazilian beef. Suspending the imports will give experts a chance to conduct a thorough review of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Philippines temporarily limits rice imports from Vietnam

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines, one of the world's biggest importers of rice, is taking steps to temporarily limit imports of the grain from Vietnam amid a big harvest at home, three rice traders and an agricultural official said on Wednesday. The traders said that the Philippines' department...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 9-year peak on global supply worries; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive session to scale its highest level since December 2012 as concerns about global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans gained ground after closing lower although worries about world demand kept a lid on prices. "We don't see...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Nov. 23

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 125.5 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 23) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 125.5 78.6 18.9 15.1 15.4 40.3 3.0 4.9 Crop, as of the same 137.2 88.1 22.2 13.6 13.2 33.3 2.7 4.4 date in 2020 Harvested area, mln 45.2 27.8 7.9 2.7 9.6 1.0 1.6 3.0 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.3 28.9 8.3 2.5 8.3 0.9 1.4 2.7 the same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.4 million hectares compared to 19.3 million hectares on Nov. 23, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soybeans up 2-4 cents, wheat down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Note: Markets will be closed on Thursday, November 25, in observance of the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday. Trade will resume Friday, November 26. WHEAT - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Wheat traded near even overnight on light volume ahead of the U.S. holiday, supported by eroded quality in Australia's crop due to excessive rainfall. * Dryness across the U.S. Great Plains threatens recently planted winter wheat crops in the region which could inhibit production in 2022. * Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1-1/2 cents lower at $8.54-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last added 3 cents to $8.81-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat eased 3/4 cent to $10.37-1/2. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn firmed overnight, supported by export demand and continued uncertainty around input costs for next year's crop. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said. * A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving the input's prices to record levels, prompting corn farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season. * December corn last traded 3 cents firmer at $5.83-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans added overnight, though pressure remains from forecasts for rain across Brazil and Argentina, while lower export forecasts from the U.S. add weight. * Exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * The USDA cut its U.S. soybean exports forecast by $3.9 billion to $28.4 billion for the fiscal year started October 1, citing weaker soybean demand from China and lower bean prices. * Soybean meal exports were forecast to slump $800 million to $4.9 billion. * January soybeans last traded 3-1/4 cents higher at $12.76-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Deere profit surge powered by farm equipment demand

(Compares with estimates, adds share movement, background) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deere & Co surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a surge in crop and livestock prices encouraged farmers to splurge on tractors and combines. The results sent shares of the world's largest farm equipment maker 3%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle leap to fresh 4-1/2 year high on higher cash, beef demand

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, and the front-month contract touched its highest point in four-and-a-half years, on higher cash market prices and strong beef demand. Most contracts posted life-of-contract highs, extending a multi-session rally, amid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Markets retreat on pre-Thanksgiving liquidation, profit-taking

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday and corn and soybeans eased in a profit-taking and liquidation sell-off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A firmer U.S. dollar added pressure, but losses in corn and soy were tempered by signs of improved export demand.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe is once again the epicentre of the COVID-19 amid a "false sense of security" over the protection offered by vaccines, and "no country is out of the woods", World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Tedros, addressing a news conference, voiced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ravallirepublic.com

Montana ranchers push to ban Brazilian beef

Cattle producers are trying to close the U.S. trade door on Brazilian beef over concerns about mad cow disease. At issue is the disease-detecting ability of the Brazilian government’s meat inspection service. The U.S. livestock industry is concerned about bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a neurological disorder that’s also known as mad cow disease.
MONTANA STATE

