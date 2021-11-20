ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington, MA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shea McClellan helps send Abington to Gillette Stadium

By Chris McDaniel, The Enterprise
QUINCY – Shea McClellan, a senior captain on the Abington High football team, has the adoration of his teammates, coaches and even opponents.

Games like Friday night’s 26-21 win over St. Mary’s of Lynn in the Division 6 semifinal show why.

Following a turnover on downs at the opponents' 14-yard line, McClellan and the Green Wave were nursing a 26-21 lead with 2:55 remaining. St. Mary’s running back David Brown, who ran for 159 yards, opened the drive with a seven-yard gain.

More: STATE SEMIFINALS: All the MIAA high school football scores and South Shore highlights

Enter McClellan.

First, he stopped Donovan Clark for a loss of four yards on second down. John LaRosa’s third-down sack put the Spartans into a fourth-and-20 at their own 4-yard line. On the fourth-down play, Brown dropped back behind the line of scrimmage for what looked to be a trick play. McClellan read the play and broke up the pass to Brown, which looked to be backwards but was ruled incomplete, forcing a turnover on downs to seal the win.

“I saw him slip out, I said, 'Hey, they’re desperate, they need something right here, they need it,'” said McClellan. “So I had to interfere, I had to get in the way of them winning that game.

More: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Offensive line leads ground-and-pound attack as Abington makes semis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4Jrn_0d2eKXUk00

“I’ve been in situations like this before, you’ve got to lock it in and zone in and just focus on the task at hand. That’s what we did and clearly it showed by the scoreboard.”

McClellan, a linebacker and offensive lineman, is one of Abington’s unquestioned leaders. Just ask his teammates. Unprompted, fellow senior captains Tommy Fanara and Eddie Reilly shared their thoughts on the undersized defensive standout.

“This kid is our heart and soul right here,” said Fanara while hugging McClellan. “We would be lost without 53 (McClellan’s number), I swear to God, man – offense, defense special teams.”

“Shea McClellan made the biggest play of his life to get us to Gillette,” said Eddie Reilly. “He deserves it, he’s worked his butt off his whole life.”

When Abington slowed down the Spartans' explosive offensive, which was led by Brown, quarterback Ali Barry and running back Derick Coulanges, it always seemed to involve McClellan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyeY0_0d2eKXUk00

“Shea’s an animal, an absolute animal,” said assistant coach Ed Reilly, who ran the show with legendary head coach Jim Kelliher absent due to COVID-19 protocols. “Every game we’ve played in the playoffs, whether it was St. Mary’s coaches or St. Paul coaches, every game they come right up to me (and say) ‘We love 53.’ I mean, what a player he is. He’s a leader for us. He’s awesome, he’s a great kid.”

The Green Wave have battled injuries all season, and Friday’s game saw many players battle through pain.

“The people that needed to step up, stepped up accordingly,” said McClellan. “We have a deep enough team where if a man goes (down), it’s the next man up. That’s how we’re bred in Abington. That’s how it is, you just have to step up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMRwz_0d2eKXUk00

Donovan and Fanara have been hampered recently due to injury. During Friday’s game, Donovan, who had an interception and two TDs, spent whatever time he wasn’t in the game riding an exercise bike on the bench. Fanara played limited snaps, but came up with the biggest catch of the game on a 37-yard over-the-shoulder grab. That catch set up Kurtis Lucas-Summers’ 4-yard TD run, which proved to be the winning score.

“Those two guys are the heart and soul of our team," McClellan said of Donovan and Fanara, "so for them to go down and for us to come out like this, it’s incredible."

