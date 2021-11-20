ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalists Cover Issues From Pollution to Vaccines and the Spread of Covid in Hospitals

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHN freelancer Jim Robbins discussed unhealthy ozone levels in the West on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Tuesday. Read Robbins’ “Western Boom Cities See Spike in...

Fox News

Fauci: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising among vaccinated

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people who are fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease. Fauci discussed what was driving virus surges in hot spots around the U.S. "What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Texas doctor suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation and refusing to treat vaccinated patients, hospital says

A doctor has been suspended from treating patients at a Houston hospital for spreading COVID-19 misinformation online and for refusing to treat patients who were vaccinated, a hospital representative said. Dr. Mary Bowden had recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist hospital, a representative for Houston Methodist Hospital told...
TEXAS STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO: “People Who Spread Misinformation About Covid Vaccines Are Criminals”

Pfizer is in the headlines again after the firm’s CEO said that people who are taking against the coronavirus vaccines are “criminals.”. Albert Bourla spoke with Washington D.C.-based think tank Atlantic Council, and he said there is a “very small” group of people that purposefully circulate misinformation on the shots. He said that these people are misleading those who are already hesitant about getting vaccinated.
INDUSTRY
YourErie

Hospitals to review and comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

10 Western Pennsylvania health systems, including the parent companies for both UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent have agreed to follow the federal mandate to have staff members get their COVID-19 shots by January 4th. Staff members who do not comply and do not get waivers for religious or medical reasons can be terminated. It’s […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKYC

Healthcare workers from Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND — Frontline healthcare workers from Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals gathered at Miller Pavillion on Friday to protest mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19. The workers marched from Miller Pavillion to University Hospitals. The federal government's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is requiring that health care workers at certain...
CLEVELAND, OH
skepticalraptor.com

COVID vaccinated are NOT as likely to spread the virus as unvaccinated

I keep seeing the anti-vax claim that those who have received the COVID-19 vaccinated are just as likely to spread the virus as unvaccinated individuals. Another day, another myth from anti-vaxxers that must be debunked, because this is utterly ridiculous. I know, it’s been debunked so many times, it seems...
PHARMACEUTICALS
nbc15.com

Children’s COVID-19 vaccine helps fight community virus spread

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations among children continue to rise, UW Health says the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11 will be a game changer for kids and the community as a whole. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released last week,...
MADISON, WI
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 less likely to be vaccinated

Patients with COVID-19 hospitalization and disease progression to death or mechanical ventilation are significantly less likely to be vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Mark W. Tenforde, M.D., Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
JC Post

Hospital Board approves COVID-19 vaccine policy

Geary Community Hospital Trustees have moved to approve a mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Policy pending legal review, and with amendments of stay orders as directed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In the latter case that means if the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services suspended the mandate GCH would have to take that action as well.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
princewilliamtimes.com

GUEST OPINION: Why kids’ vaccinations are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

In January 2020, the Chinese government formally notified the U.S. about a novel virus outbreak in Wuhan. The virus, which causes COVID-19, proceeded to spread rapidly around the globe. By February, your small but mighty public health team was working hard to prepare. We researched, updated our local leadership and healthcare providers and investigated suspect cases. By March 2020, we identified our initial confirmed case.
KIDS
West Central Tribune

With hospitals full, Carris Health and CentraCare ask public to do its part by getting vaccinated and taking precautions to slow spread of COVID-19

Hospital beds in the Carris Health system and in its parent system CentraCare are full, according to a news release issued Friday morning. Carris Health operates Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and Carris Health-Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls. CentraCare has hospitals in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville and Sauk Centre.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
TheStreet

Moderna Defends Covid Vaccine Against Myocarditis Issue

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report stood up for its Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, saying its prevention of harsh disease, hospitalization and death makes up for the risk of myocarditis. Only a small number of young men who received the vaccine contracted myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lovely County Citizen

Hospital workers required to get COVID-19 vaccine

Unless they have a religious or medical exemption, Eureka Springs Hospital employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4. At the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission’s regular meeting Monday night, hospital CEO Angie Shaw announced a Nov. 5 ruling by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that requires employees at all healthcare facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6. The employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, Shaw said.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
khn.org

Vaccinations Among Hospital Employees Stalled

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70% of hospital health care workers are vaccinated against covid. The percentage is highest among those working in children's hospitals and as low as 65% at hospitals in non–metropolitan urban counties. Also, more news on vaccine mandates. Seven out of 10 U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecounty.me

Hospital plans COVID vaccine clinic

CARIBOU, Maine — Cary Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Caribou Parks and Recreation Department. This clinic will provide initial vaccines for the two-dose, the one-dose Janssen, boosters and the pediatric dose. “We have seen a drastic increase in...
CARIBOU, ME
khn.org

Covid Surge Means Delays For Non-Urgent Procedures In Massachusetts

News outlets also cover spiking covid numbers and strained health care facilities in Illinois, central California, Michigan — where hospitals are looking to military staff for help — plus Arizona and New England. Beginning next week, hospitals in Massachusetts with limited capacity will be required to reduce certain non-urgent, scheduled...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AFP

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions. Fully-immunised people must stick with measures to avoid catching the virus and passing it on, Tedros insisted, spelling out how the more contagious Delta meant the vaccines were not as effective against transmission. "We're concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," Tedros told reporters.
SCIENCE

