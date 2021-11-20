NC chief justice thanks Wilson court workers

Wilson native Macon Tucker Newby, left, speaks with Chief District Chief Judge William C. Farris as her husband, N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, is shown in the background shaking hands with attorney Rhyan Breen.

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county tour of the state with a Friday visit to Wilson.

Newby, a Republican, served as senior associate justice before winning the 2020 election to lead the seven-member high court. The chief justice also oversees the N.C. Judicial Branch and Administrative Office of the Courts.

The county courthouse tour has reminded Newby of how diverse the state is.

“Each community is different, and the local stakeholders know a whole lot better than the folks from Raleigh what’s best, so I am just excited to be in all the different counties,” the chief justice said.

Newby said the tour was an opportunity “to thank the deputy clerks, assistant clerks, bailiffs, magistrates, all the unsung heroes of the pandemic that have allowed us to meet our constitutional mandate of keeping the courts open.”

Newby was joined by his wife, Macon Tucker Newby, a Wilson native who is granddaughter of Tucker Furniture Co. patriarch Garland Tucker Sr.

“We are delighted to be in Wilson County,” Newby said. “The best thing in my life came from Wilson County.”

Sheriff Calvin Woodard greeted Newby as he arrived at the Wilson County Courthouse.

“Chief Justice Newby has always been law enforcement’s friend,” Woodard said. “He has always made sure that the laws were done right, and we in law enforcement appreciate him and appreciate all he does for the community and for our court system.”

Newby visited the Superior Court courtroom and spoke to court officials including judges, prosecutors, attorneys, bailiffs and clerks.

“You guys have labored so much through such a challenging time,” Newby said. “You are still showing up every day to make sure that the courts are open.”

Newby told courthouse workers they can expect a 5% raise in their pay effective Jan. 1. He said those who earn more than $75,000 a year would receive a $1,500 bonus and those with salaries under $75,000 will get a $1,000 bonus.

Newby expressed appreciation for The Wilson Times and said a free press is vital in a democracy.

“Accurate information that can be relied on as we form our opinions about things that are going on, that is vital because it is a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” Newby said. “If we get that information, then we can form our own ideas about the right approach. A free press is foundational for us to get the information that we need as citizens to make the decisions that are vital to our communities.”