BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Supply chain issues mean many of us have to wait longer to get what we need, but a Mandan nonprofit said it won’t just stop giving to those in need. The staff at AID, Inc. in Mandan is preparing for the holiday season. They’re organizing their annual Care and Share program, aimed at providing groceries and toys to families in need.

MANDAN, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO