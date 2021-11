Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of “Arcane,” the streamer’s hit “League of Legends”-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement. While details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO