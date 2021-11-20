ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lynda Carter isn't sure if she can still fit into iconic Wonder Woman outfit

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynda Carter is "afraid" to find out if she can still fit into her 'Wonder Woman' costume. The 70-year-old star - who played the titular role in the classic live action comic book series in the 1970s - admitted lots of people ask her about the superhero's iconic outfit....

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Lynda Carter dreads life without her late husband Robert Altman

Lynda Carter is "frightened" about life without her late husband Robert Altman. The 'Wonder Woman' actress was left devastated when Robert - her husband of 37 years - died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner. Lynda told People: "The next part of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Lynda Carter
ComicBook

Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Teases Lynda Carter's Bigger Role in the Sequel

At the end of last year, it was first announced that Gal Gadot would be returning for the third Wonder Woman movie, which will likely be in the present day. The film will also see the return of director Patty Jenkins as well as an important Wonder Woman staple. In Wonder Woman 1984, original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter appeared in the mid-credits sequence as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man's world as Zeus created Themyscira. During DC FanDome last month, Jenkins and Carter took part in a conversation and Jenkins confirmed Wonder Woman 3, which is expected to feature Carter in a bigger role. Since the news about Carter was confirmed, Gadot has expressed her excitement about working with the legendary star. In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot expanded on her thoughts.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Her Role In Snow White, Gal Gadot Can’t Get Enough Of These Wonder Woman And Evil Queen Mashups

It’s been less than a month since we learned that Gal Gadot will be taking on the role of one of Disney’s most iconic villains. While it may be a while before she actually gets on set for the live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it looks like she’s already searching for inspiration to play the Evil Queen. And it appears she’s found a goldmine in the fan art mash-ups of her new villainous character and Wonder Woman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Miss World
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy