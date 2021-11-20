Lynda Carter isn't sure if she can still fit into iconic Wonder Woman outfit

At the end of last year, it was first announced that Gal Gadot would be returning for the third Wonder Woman movie, which will likely be in the present day. The film will also see the return of director Patty Jenkins as well as an important Wonder Woman staple. In Wonder Woman 1984, original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter appeared in the mid-credits sequence as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man's world as Zeus created Themyscira. During DC FanDome last month, Jenkins and Carter took part in a conversation and Jenkins confirmed Wonder Woman 3, which is expected to feature Carter in a bigger role. Since the news about Carter was confirmed, Gadot has expressed her excitement about working with the legendary star. In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot expanded on her thoughts.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO