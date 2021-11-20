ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caitlyn Jenner let split she has another grandkid on the way

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitlyn Jenner has claimed she has another grandkid on the way besides Kylie Jenner's second child. The former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before transitioning - has let slip that one of her 10 children is allegedly expecting a child at the same time as the 24-year-old beauty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy