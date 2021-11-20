Dry weekend with a slight warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Clouds will increase a bit more on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A strong cold front will pass on Monday. This front will bring some showers Sunday night through the first half of Monday. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s in the metro by midday, with temperatures falling in the afternoon as winds increase. Lows Monday night will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and quite cool with highs in the 40s. Gusty breezes will cause wind chills in the 30s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 20s for most areas, but some upper teens are possible in the coldest outlying areas.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cold front will pass on Friday with just a few clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Next Saturday is looking dry. A storm system will pass to our south on Sunday, possibly bringing a few showers, especially across southern VA. Some computer models have this storm far enough south to not affect us, so the weekend could end up mainly dry.

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker