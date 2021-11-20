PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya apologises to Microsoft for Scalebound cancellation

Welcome to the 38th Digital Foundry Direct Weekly - and perhaps unsurprisingly, owing to the huge Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations, the line-up of topics for this week's show is dominated by Microsoft discussion. Leading off the show, we talk about the event itself - spearheaded by a tight, entertaining 30 minute stream that reminded us of Xbox's many firsts, before doubling down with the reveal of more OG Xbox and Xbox 360 backwards compatibility titles... and even some legacy FPS Boost support. We'll be talking about that specifically in separate content but it's great to see some previously X-enhanced Xbox 360 games also receive frame-rate enhancements, meaning that the likes of Assassin's Creed, Mirror's Edge, Fallout 3 and Gears 3 now run at enhanced resolutions and at 60fps to boot. And with the release of Sonic Generations, we have a new game receiving both upgrades, making it the best non-modded version of the game available - and yes, I bought it (the £4 credit gifted to my Xbox account helped too).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO