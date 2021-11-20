ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya apologises to Microsoft for Scalebound cancellation

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya has publicly apologised to Microsoft for the cancellation of Scalebound. Speaking in a new interview on the Cutscenes YouTube channel, Kamiya spoke frankly about the development challenges Platinum experienced with the dragon-powered Xbox One exclusive, admitting: "We weren't experienced enough." "We were working in an...

www.eurogamer.net

Related
pushsquare.com

Rockstar Apologises for the State of GTA Trilogy on PS5, PS4

Rockstar has today apologised for the launch state of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in a post on its official website. The studio writes: "We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games."
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly talks Xbox Anniversary, Xbox 360 FPS Boost and Nvidia upscaling

Welcome to the 38th Digital Foundry Direct Weekly - and perhaps unsurprisingly, owing to the huge Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations, the line-up of topics for this week's show is dominated by Microsoft discussion. Leading off the show, we talk about the event itself - spearheaded by a tight, entertaining 30 minute stream that reminded us of Xbox's many firsts, before doubling down with the reveal of more OG Xbox and Xbox 360 backwards compatibility titles... and even some legacy FPS Boost support. We'll be talking about that specifically in separate content but it's great to see some previously X-enhanced Xbox 360 games also receive frame-rate enhancements, meaning that the likes of Assassin's Creed, Mirror's Edge, Fallout 3 and Gears 3 now run at enhanced resolutions and at 60fps to boot. And with the release of Sonic Generations, we have a new game receiving both upgrades, making it the best non-modded version of the game available - and yes, I bought it (the £4 credit gifted to my Xbox account helped too).
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Microsoft launches virtual Xbox 20th Anniversary museum

Xbox's 20th anniversary celebrations continue today with the arrival of a virtual museum from Microsoft. (No, I refuse to call it a metaverse.) This browser-based experience is a mix of major news stories charting Xbox's 20-year history, 3D objects such as Halo's Warthog or the Skyrim logo, and some eye-opening personal stats if you explore while signed into an Xbox account.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo joins PlayStation, Xbox in Activision condemnation

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has become the latest to condemn Activision Blizzard in a leaked internal email, following last week's bombshell report which detailed allegations of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct at the company. Bowser's note to employees follows similar emails sent last week by the chiefs of...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Unfinished VR mode found in GTA Trilogy

An unfinished VR mode has been spotted in GTA Trilogy. Ben Turpin of Rockstar Intel tweeted a video showing the mode in action in San Andreas. It appears similar to the first person mode in GTA5, but is accessed using the command GTA.VR.1 in a debug menu, implying it's intended to be VR.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

Rumours have been swirling of a PlayStation game remake announcement at the end of this year. According to new reports, that remake may be PS1 JRPG Chrono Cross. Speaking on the latest XboxEra podcast, co-founder Nick Baker discussed the Nvidia database leak from September which listed unannounced games (as found by VGC).
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are 2021's second-biggest boxed game launch

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl's physical versions have sold very well indeed, becoming the best boxed Nintendo Switch game launch of 2021, and the second-best boxed game launch of the year on any format. Only the boxed version of this year's FIFA, launched for Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, did better. Of...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinumgames#Unreal#Xbox One
Eurogamer.net

Microsoft reveals letter from that time it failed to buy Nintendo

Back in 1999, before the original Xbox, Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo. It didn't go so well. Now, more than two decades later, Microsoft has published a letter sent between the companies at the time, revealing plans for what might have been. The document was sent by Xbox's then-hardware chief...
BUSINESS
Eurogamer.net

Dragon Age senior creative director leaves BioWare

Matt Goldman, senior creative director of the next Dragon Age game, has left developer BioWare. The departure was announced to staff via email sent yesterday, Kotaku reported. EA has subsequently confirmed Goldman's departure. Goldman had worked at BioWare since 1998, either side of a three-year stint at Microsoft's Halo Wars...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

How streamer Rudeism played Dark Souls 3 with one button in the name of accessibility

"Git gud," say the gamers. After all, the Dark Souls games are all about difficulty. You're meant to struggle. But some struggle more than others. That's why streamer Rudeism decided to play the entirety of Dark Souls 3 in Morse code using just one button. Not just to prove it can be done, but to prove that everyone can play games differently. Even Dark Souls.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

AO World issues PS5 and Xbox Series X and S shortage warning for this Christmas

Online electricals retailer AO World has issued a stock shortage warning for this Christmas, pointing to a lack of availability of electrical products such as the new consoles. Coronavirus disruption and a shortage of delivery drivers has sparked a £10m loss between April and September AO World, which predicts things...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Elden Ring hands-on: how the beta code runs on all consoles

The recent Elden Ring closed network test gave us an invaluable opportunity to spend some time with From Software's latest - albeit limited owing to tight test periods. Without question, this is one of the most exciting games of 2022, and the test sample proved generous. This is From Software evolving its punishingly hard 'Soulsborne' concept, though the more linear design of prior works shifts to the open world - a decaying land dubbed 'The Lands Between'. Every inch of its lore, every grotesque creature, is sumptuously rendered on a scale quite unlike anything we've seen from this engine, this studio. Grass draws in thick, and far to the horizon. There's a day/night cycle, plus weather states including rain, storms. And to cover so much ground across its wide open terrain, of course, you're given a steed to ride early on, complete with a nifty double jump. This freedom to adventure in any direction, to go anywhere, is the key to Elden Ring's appeal.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Fans restore Motorstorm online servers, PlayStation Home next

Fan group PlayStation Online Network Emulated (PSONE) has restored online multiplayer functionality for Motorstorm - and is aiming to bring back PlayStation Home next. Motorstorm launched in Europe alongside the PS3 back in March 2007, but had its online servers switched off a decade ago. The ambitious PlayStation Home, meanwhile, arrived in December 2008 and ran until 2015, when it too was shut down.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Rockstar apologises for technical issues in GTA Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games has issued an apology for "unexpected technical issues" found in the recent release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The game, which includes remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, was met with criticism following its launch for poor quality and functionality across multiple platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Activision Blizzard boss reportedly discussed possible exit

Bobby Kotick, boss of Activision Blizzard, has said he would consider standing down if the company's issues cannot be fixed "with speed". Kotick stopped short of confirming he would quit in a meeting with fellow executives last Friday, Wall St Journal (paywall) reported. But, clearly, it was a topic of conversation.
BUSINESS

