Letter to the editor: Hypocritical government

The article “DA-elect Nicole Ziccarelli burst onto scene, but her rise should not come as a surprise” (Nov. 14, TribLIVE) was appalling. Ziccarelli is nothing more than a token of the Republican Party. When she ran against state Sen. Jim Brewster in 2020, too much of the district was in Allegheny County, and the Democratic majority in the county saw through the token. Now a year later, the party backed her again for another run and another position that I don’t believe she is qualified to hold. In my opinion, the only reason she won this election was a 20,000 registered voters advantage. If people actually voted for the candidate instead of the party, she wouldn’t have been elected.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO