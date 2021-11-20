ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Hypocritical government

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

We now live in the land of a hypocritical government, one that was dependent on our brave front-line workers a year ago to police our cities, put out fires and keep people alive. They were hailed as heroes. Now this czar running the country says to fire...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Ziccarelli a GOP token

The article “DA-elect Nicole Ziccarelli burst onto scene, but her rise should not come as a surprise” (Nov. 14, TribLIVE) was appalling. Ziccarelli is nothing more than a token of the Republican Party. When she ran against state Sen. Jim Brewster in 2020, too much of the district was in Allegheny County, and the Democratic majority in the county saw through the token. Now a year later, the party backed her again for another run and another position that I don’t believe she is qualified to hold. In my opinion, the only reason she won this election was a 20,000 registered voters advantage. If people actually voted for the candidate instead of the party, she wouldn’t have been elected.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Bob Brooks' generosity far-reaching

Letter-writer David K. Camblin (“Why didn’t Bob Brooks pay for parade permit?,” Nov. 16, TribLIVE) should have done his homework before embarrassing himself. Rep. Bob Brooks donates his salary to various charities throughout the areas he serves, and the list is long. Here are some of the organizations and programs that I know he has helped to date: libraries, Westmoreland Heritage Trail, Rotary, high school sports, Boy Scouts of America, March for Parks, right to life and youth ministries.
EXPORT, PA
Letter to the editor: Brooks provides quick aid for veteran

On Nov. 11, we celebrated veterans for serving to protect our freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Constitution. One veteran I know served in the Army during the war in Afghanistan. Fortunately, he survived his tour of duty, however, not without scars. He suffers from PTSD, hearing loss, anxiety, depression and alcoholism. His parents have been trying for years to help their son but have been caught in the quagmire of red tape, HIPAA restrictions and the vast bureaucracies.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
