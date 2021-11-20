ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Multiple locations across Columbia to offer COVID-19 booster shot

By Ben Fein
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Multiple locations across Mid-Missouri are offering a COVID-19 booster shot to all Missourians at least 18-years-old, who were made eligible on Friday.

Fully vaccinated adults are eligible for a booster shoot at least six months after getting a two-dose vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer and just two months after getting Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine.

According to the Columbia/Boone County Health Department , eligible Missourians can mix and match booster doses, even if the booster shot is different than the original dose.

Columbia's COVID-19 vaccine website has a list of locations offering third dose shots for eligible Missourians.

Hy-vee and Walmart both have appointment times available to be scheduled online for Saturday and Sunday.

The following week, more locations show available time slots including CVS and Gerbes , both of which can be scheduled online.

MU Health Care also shows over 150 appointments available for a booster dose clinic scheduled on Nov. 30.

This comes after The University of Missouri announced on Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for most employees.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard , 561,836 Missourians have already received their third dose shots.

City of Columbia opens new recycling drop-off center near Cosmo Park

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility’s has opened the Cosmo Park recycling drop-off center at the Parks Management Center to the public. Officials say the new drop-off center has six recycling receptacles surrounded by a concrete wall, which will be topped with fencing to help contain loose materials. According to the The post City of Columbia opens new recycling drop-off center near Cosmo Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia man shares prison exoneration story

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) What's it like to be incarcerated for several years and then exonerated for a crime you didn't commit? Ryan Ferguson, a Columbia man who was released from prison after 10 years for the 2001 murder of Kent Heitholt, shared insight into what it's like to be freed from prison after several years The post Columbia man shares prison exoneration story appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday more than 800 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, 698 people in Missouri tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 1,049 cases for the testing method. Antigen testing in Missouri found 103 new The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
McLean death investigation uncovers notes focused on divorce, custody case

The notes come from the death investigation done by the Union County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota. ABC 17 News acquired them through an open records request. McLean killed himself in South Dakota on Sept. 8 as law enforcement from South Dakota and Iowa surrounded him. He was inside a truck he's suspected of stealing from Miller County. The post McLean death investigation uncovers notes focused on divorce, custody case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
BBB recommendations to shop safe and smart this holiday season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As people are starting their holiday shopping early with a labor shortage and supply chain issues, shopping scams are even more popular this year as people choose to buy online. Electronics, toys and other products will be, or already are, in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up for the holidays. Product shortages The post BBB recommendations to shop safe and smart this holiday season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Some Missouri teachers are getting an extended Thanksgiving break while others are left frustrated

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Thanksgiving breaks began for some schools across Mid-Missouri Monday after some districts decided to extend the holiday break this year to provide some relief to staff and students. Jefferson City and Southern Boone are two of many that extended their break, saying that the demands of the past 18 months have worn The post Some Missouri teachers are getting an extended Thanksgiving break while others are left frustrated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Reward offered in death investigation of Columbia man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police continue to investigate the Oct. 13 death of James R. Hundle as a possible homicide. Hundle was found dead in his home on the 4800 block of Marble Cedars Drive. Hundle was assistant to the vice-chancellor and dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at the The post Reward offered in death investigation of Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Police investigating an incident in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police responded to the scene of an incident at College Ave. and Rogers St. before 8 p.m. ABC 17 News crews at the scene saw around ten evidence markers on the ground. The crew member also saw several police officers in the area. They cleared the scene within the last 45 minutes. The post Police investigating an incident in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
