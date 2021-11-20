Multiple locations across Columbia to offer COVID-19 booster shot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Multiple locations across Mid-Missouri are offering a COVID-19 booster shot to all Missourians at least 18-years-old, who were made eligible on Friday.

Fully vaccinated adults are eligible for a booster shoot at least six months after getting a two-dose vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer and just two months after getting Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine.

According to the Columbia/Boone County Health Department , eligible Missourians can mix and match booster doses, even if the booster shot is different than the original dose.

Columbia's COVID-19 vaccine website has a list of locations offering third dose shots for eligible Missourians.

Hy-vee and Walmart both have appointment times available to be scheduled online for Saturday and Sunday.

The following week, more locations show available time slots including CVS and Gerbes , both of which can be scheduled online.

MU Health Care also shows over 150 appointments available for a booster dose clinic scheduled on Nov. 30.

This comes after The University of Missouri announced on Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for most employees.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard , 561,836 Missourians have already received their third dose shots.

