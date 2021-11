San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell rushed a career-high 27 times for 91 yards and no touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Rams on Sunday night. Mitchell led the Niners' backfield in carries and yards as the team dominated the time of possession in the blowout win. Mitchell ran hard between the tackles but was vultured by none other than Deebo Samuel in the first quarter when the former received a carry inside the 10-yard line. Mitchell also didn't record a target after receiving a career-high five last week. The Niners didn't need to throw in this one, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about that. Mitchell will remain a firm RB2 with RB1 upside next week against the Jags.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO