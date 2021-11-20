EST Gee Announces Turkey Drive in His Hometown of Louisville

The Wellington Community Foundation’s Board of Directors voted to fund the turkeys to accompany all of the food collected during the Village of Wellington’s Hometown Holiday Food Drive. Wellington residents were asked to pre-register if they wished to pick up a turkey with all of the fixings, which included mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, turkey gravy, canned vegetables, green beans, peas, corn and sweet potatoes on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at a drive-through event held at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Staff and volunteers are shown here holding up turkeys while Wellington’s Assistant Community Services Director Michelle Garvey accepts a $2,000 donation for the turkeys from Wellington Community Foundation Chair Tom Wenham.

WELLINGTON, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO