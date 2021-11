Young Thug has been at the forefront of Atlanta’s musical dominance for the better part of the past decade, churning out solo hits, collaborating with other homegrown artists, and paying it forward by putting on new talent. During a sit-down at the 2021 Revolt Summit, Thugger forecasted ATL’s reign as the biggest hub for Hip-Hop extending for another 10 years, usurping New York City as the definitive cultural mecca. “I don’t see no city taking over Atlanta,” he said when asked of what the future holds for the A. “Because we steady having new artists come from Atlanta, bruh, and we getting...

