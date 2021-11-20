ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Conte relishing opportunity to work with Harry Kane at Tottenham

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeQ5c_0d2eDo1400

Antonio Conte is happy to finally be able to work with Harry Kane and says Tottenham can do “important things” with the forward on board.

The Italian has long admired the 28-year-old and, back when he was in charge of Chelsea in 2017, admitted that if he could sign one striker it would be the Spurs star.

Kane has largely flourished since then but has struggled for form in the Premier League this season, scoring only once in 10 appearances having been linked with a move to Manchester City during the summer.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s home match with Leeds, Conte said: “I think every single manager wants to sign Harry Kane because we are talking about a top, top player, and now I am enjoying I am in the right place to enjoy Harry and the strikers of Tottenham.

“I have the possibility to work with him, to exploit his characteristics, quality and potential.

“I like to work with the strikers and usually in every season my strikers score many goals. It is important to score goals, but it is very important in my idea of football that my number nine is a point of reference in what we prepare during the week.

“Harry is a world-class striker and I am very happy to be his coach. For sure, with Harry we can do important things, but not only him because Harry is one player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTGSA_0d2eDo1400

“All the players have to work well and if the players work well it means we are going for improvement and to try to fight for something important in the future.

“Harry is an important player, but don’t forget we win with the team and whole squad and we lose with the whole squad and team. He has to take big responsibility, but in the same way also the others.”

One of Conte’s key early tasks at Spurs will be to get Kane back in form after he fired another blank during a stalemate with Everton, but he did at least enjoy a productive time away with England.

The Three Lions captain netted a hat-trick against Albania and proceeded to hit four goals against San Marino on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2gcV_0d2eDo1400

Conte was pleased to see Kane on target, adding: “To score is never easy, never, so I am happy for him and the national team because now England is ready to play the World Cup in Qatar. It is a good achievement.

“You saw Italy, we’re forced to have the play-off. I am happy for Harry because he scored with England. We are talking about a world-class striker and he is an important player for us, so to score is a boost for him. And I’m very happy because I have the opportunity to know him much more.

“I understood that he’s a top player in many aspects. He wants to train very, very hard and improve. That is fantastic for me because my first task is to improve the players, bring the players to another level, another step. In this team, I think many players can do this.”

Spurs will be without Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Oliver Skipp (suspended) for the visit of Leeds. Giovani Lo Celso (knee) will need to be assessed, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should be fit to start.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Tottenham striker Kane confident forming good relationship with Conte

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is confident forming a good relationship with new manager Antonio Conte. Kane is already amongst the goals under Conte. He told talkSPORT: “I'm excited to work with Conte, he's worked with some of the top strikers around the world and definitely improved them, so hopefully we can do the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte: Kane drive fantastic for me

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is happy seeing Harry Kane return from England in good goalscoring form. Conte has declared Kane a "world class" striker. He said, "Harry scored seven goals. To score is never easy. I am happy for him and the national team, now England is ready for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Italy#Italian#Chelsea#Spurs#The Premier League#England
NBC Sports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham turnaround shows players are buying in

It’s still early days in the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur, but the Italian believes his new team is already making strides after a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds on Sunday…. Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Tottenham vs Leeds, as Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham take small but significant step into Antonio Conte’s image

Never one to be knowingly understated, as the full-time whistle blew Antonio Conte howled into the night sky, punched the air in furious satisfaction, and wrapped his staff in a bearhug. Out on the pitch, his players celebrated and then clutched at their knees, their smiles broken by sharp breaths of air. “I’m dead, but I’m so happy,” Sergio Reguilon said, shortly after his rebound sealed an unconvincing and yet symbolic comeback against Leeds.It was the night Conte’s tenure truly began; an evolution set in motion over the course of 90 volatile minutes. In the first half, Spurs were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte unsure when to up Tottenham’s ‘intensity’ against Leeds

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he was unsure whether to go full throttle for the whole of the 2-1 win over Leeds.Conte enjoyed a first Premier League win in charge of Spurs as they overcame a dismal first half, where they trailed to Dan James’ goal, to take the three points thanks to goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.The second half gave a glimpse of what could be expected under Conte as his side outran their opponents by around 3km, with matchwinner Reguilon claiming after the game that he felt “dead”.The Italian has not had long to work with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

Alessandro Del Piero visits old pal Antonio Conte at Tottenham's training ground and chats with Harry Kane before heading off to west London to cheer on Juventus at Stamford Bridge

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte invited close friend Alessandro Del Piero to his team training on Tuesday, where the Juventus icon spoke to Spurs talisman Harry Kane. Del Piero is in London to support the Old Lady taking on Chelsea on Tuesday night but went to visit old pal Conte and Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici for a tour of Spurs' training ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham suffer humiliating defeat to Slovenian minnows NS Mura

Tottenham endured one of the most embarrassing nights in their history as they were beaten 2-1 by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League going down 2-1 to NS Mura in Maribor.New boss Antonio Conte will have watched on with horror as his side lost at the death to a team with a UEFA coefficient ranking of 341.Even though they were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour when Ryan Sessegnon was sent off, Spurs should still have had enough to see off opposition who had lost their previous four games in the competition and are mid-table...
UEFA
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit’s six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy