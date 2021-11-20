SPARK teacher finalist for state presidential award

One of the first items on the agenda during Thursday's meeting of the Athens City Schools board of education was to acknowledge teacher Jennifer Kennedy.

Kennedy is the science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab specialist at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary and has been an educator for over 25 years.

She is a state finalist in the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

“We are so proud that Jennifer Kennedy, our SPARK STEM lab specialist, has been selected as a state finalist for this prestigious award,” said ACS Superintendent Beth Patton. “We know what a wonderful role model she is for students and fellow educators, and we are so pleased to see her recognized nationally as well.”

After Kennedy was acknowledged, she took a moment to thank SPARK Academy Principal Beth McKinney, who nominated Kennedy for the award.

“I couldn't do what I do in my classroom without her support,” Kennedy said. “Thank you for doing what you do.”

McKinney said “right back at you” to Kennedy.

AES update

During the meeting Lee Edminson was asked to give an update on various ACS projects, including the new iAcademy at Athens Elementary building in the downtown area.

Edminson said much of the concrete foundation for the AES has been poured, and work will begin on digging for a storm shelter the Monday after Thanksgiving.

“We are sorry — we know we're being noisy — but everyone in the neighborhood around the project has been good to work with.

Edminson said the goal is to have all of the concrete slabs poured by Christmas, with target project completion date of September 2022.