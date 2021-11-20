ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program spearheads Cinnamon Lake sewer project

By Grant Ritchey, Ashland Times Gazette
 5 days ago
WEST SALEM – Cinnamon Lake and West Salem received a $1 million grant from the State of Ohio, which will be used for upgrading their water infrastructure.

The Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program, a program that provides consulting services to help rural communities address their drinking water and wastewater treatment needs, is spearheading the project.

The search for funding began in 2019, when RCAP began working with the Lorain County Rural Wastewater District (LORCO) to help secure financing for constriction of a proposed sanitary sewer force main from the Cinnamon Lake Homeowners Association to the Village of West Salem wastewater treatment plant, RCAP said in a written statement.

Also according to the statement:

LORCO took ownership of the Cinnamon Lake wastewater system in 2017, and at the time the system's treatment plant was in poor condition and under an Ohio EPA "complaint for injunction relief and civil penalty."

Through negotiations, Cinnamon Lake's wastewater system will connect to West Salem's treatment plant, thus decommissioning the existing Cinnamon Lake treatment plant.

The project will consist of the installation of approximately 22,047 linear feet of eight-inch force main, installation of two new raw sewage pumps and a maintenance building at the existing Cinnamon Lake treatment plant site.

Once the new sewer lines are installed, the existing Cinnamon Lake treatment plant will be decommissioned and no longer in use, said Pam Ewing, senior rural development specialist for Ohio RCAP.

What are the plans for the former Cinnamon Lake treatment plant?

Parts of the Cinnamon Lake wastewater treatment plant will remain intact, though the parts of the plant that actively treated wastewater will be removed and dismantled, LORCO Executive Director Gene Toy said.

The roughly four miles of underground pipeline will be along the roadway of county Road 620, Toy said.

"[We] didn't know we would obtain two sources of grant funding ... combining to pay for almost 90% of the project," Toy said. "It's really unheard of anymore. We were fortunate and in the right place at the right time."

Along with the $1 million, a $750,000 CDGB-Residential Public Infrastructure grant was awarded to the project through the Ashland County Commissioners, who sponsored the application, according to public records.

The estimated cost of the project is $2,053,600.

The remaining cost of the project will be paid for via a federal EPA loan and construction for the new sewer lines is likely to begin in early spring, Ewing said.

Currently, the new West Salem wastewater treatment is under construction, though a completion date is unknown.

Reach Grant at gritchey@gannett.com

On Twitter: @ritchey_grant

