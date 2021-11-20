ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilhelm: Fremont was once home to six theaters

By Roy Wilhelm
The News-Messenger
 5 days ago
Among the industries impacted by the ever-growing technology is the movie theater business.

As the times have changed, some big multi-theater facilities in larger communities have been shuttered, locally some drive-in theaters have been closed and other theaters have made changes in efforts to continue serving the public.

Both the Paramount and the Strand in downtown Fremont can trace their beginnings to more than 90 years ago; although the paramount has become a multi-screen facility in order offer a variety of films to the community and the owners of the Strand also have stepped forward in providing a variety of entertainment locally.

LOCAL ASTRONAUT:Wilhelm: Local Shuttle astronaut reached incredible heights

Fremont used to be a theater mecca

It’s hard to imagine how much things have changed.

Within two blocks on West State Street, there were three. The old Fremont Opera House on the northwest corner of State and Arch streets was presenting films and the Bijous was at 413 W. State St. and the Gem was at 318 W. State.

There were three more in the downtown area. The Jackson was located at 224 S. Front, with the Jewel nearby at 214 S. Front. In the middle of all these theaters was the Wonderland at 306 Croghan St.

In the early 1930s only the Paramount, the Strand and the Fremont (Opera House) remained.

YOUNG RACER:Fremont racer Riley Conley, 8, blazing trail on go-kart tracks

Opera House was a grand old place

Changing times had the greatest impact on the beautiful old Opera House building, which was demolished to clear the way for Liberty National Bank in 1959.

The Opera House first opened as a great place for one-night stands between the larger cities of the area on Jan. 15, 1891, with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera, “The Gondoliers.”

Through the next decade there reportedly were nearly 400 productions, attracting groups visiting from other communities as well as local theater-goers. A syndicate based in New York booked regular tours that included stops at the Fremont Opera House.

The shows covered virtually all areas of theater entertainment, from comedies and minstrel shows to dramas and concerts and featured some of the most famous entertainers of the times. Many of the top performers visited Fremont in the years before they reached the peak of their fame.

Not long after the theater’s heyday, however, it began to show “motion picture shows” as the demand for local live theater apparently eased as the population became more mobile.

For the final 20 years of its existence, the opera house building stood nearly empty. Attorney Henry Stahl was the final owner of the building and reportedly did considerable remodeling on the first floor, but was not successful in attracting tenants.

Roy Wilhelm started a 40-year career at The News-Messenger in 1965 as a reporter. Now retired, he writes a column for both The News-Messenger and News Herald.

