Proposed legislation Would Mandate School Boards to Post Meeting Schedules and Agendas also Require Public Schools to make Curriculum Plans Available to the Public
Trenton NJ, Senator Joe Pennacchio sponsors two bills increasing transparency and making it easier for mothers and fathers to keep up with what’s happening in their children’s classrooms. Pennacchio’s legislation supports parents who, after closely observing their children through a year of remote learning and hearing about controversial issues...theridgewoodblog.net
