Senate confirms Easley as US attorney

In September we told you that President “sleepy” Joe Biden announced he will nominate regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips, a swamp-dwelling D.C. apparatchik, to serve as the fifth (and final) commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), replacing a fellow swamp-dweller, Neil Chatterjee (see Biden Nominates D.C. Swamp-Dwelling Lawyer to FERC). Phillips was, until yesterday, chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia. Now he’s a full-fledged member of FERC thanks to a unanimous U.S. Senate confirmation vote.
