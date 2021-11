SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – On Monday, California hit a record high for gas prices, and in Los Angeles County prices are just cents away from record highs in 2012 with the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline coming in at $4.67. In Orange County, the average price of a gallon of regular clocks in at $4.63 and its $4.59 in Riverside County. “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. If it gets any higher, it’ll be cheaper to Uber” said Shira Astrof, summing up how many Angelenos feel about the prices at the pump. Astrof runs an animal shelter and drives long distances...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO