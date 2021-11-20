New Adele album '30' deals with the singer's divorce, change — and growth

Adele is doing fine. No really, she’s OK. You’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise, though, considering how much has happened in the six years since she released her last album, 25. Here’s a brief refresher: She pulled out all the stops on a world tour that brought her to tears; got married to her partner (and father of her now 9-year-old son Angelo) Simon Konecki; separated from him; finalized her divorce; started dating again; and, this May, rang in her 33rd birthday. Take all of that into consideration, and it would be completely understandable if Adele returned to the spotlight with an inconsolable heart, a refined #girlboss attitude, or resentment pulsing through her veins. Though there are definitely moments on the album where she’s reporting live from the pit of despair, 30 is a self-proclaimed divorce album that’s also surprisingly level-headed and self-assured despite its rocky subject matter.
