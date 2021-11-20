ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Barcelona News: 20 November 2021; All set for Xavi’s managerial debut, Kingsley Coman latest

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the international break, La Liga is back at Camp Nou for what promises to be a...

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
Kingsley Coman
Xavi
Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Xavi’s return to Barcelona has Alex Collado smiling again

Alex Collado has been having a pretty tough time at Barcelona recently after missing out on a loan move in the summer and then not being registered to play for the Catalan giants. The 22-year-old has been training with the first team and probably counting down the days to the...
Watch: Introducing Xavi's Barcelona backroom team

Introducing the backroom staff of new Barcelona coach Xavi. Xavi and his staff are already two sessions into training with FC Barcelona. These are the seven people who are supporting the new boss with his important new challenge: Head coach: Xavi Hernández. Assistant coach: Òscar Hernández, Assistant coach: Sergio Alegre;...
FC Barcelona News: 12 November 2021; Training continues under Xavi, Pedri returns from injury

Xavi’s return to the Camp Nou has generated huge expectation among the FC Barcelona faithful. His presentation has produced a flood of optimism, and the club’s social networks have also reflected this sentiment. There has been a notable increase in the number of video views and engagement with digital posts. The image announcing his arrival alone generated 50 million views.
How has Xavi’s appointment as Barcelona manager affected Gerard Pique?

Former Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez has now joined the Camp Nou in a different role and will be managing the club to lead them to glory. On Monday, he was formally revealed as manager at the Camp Nou, ahead of his first training session after returning to the club as Ronald Koeman’s replacement.
Europe
Qatar
Watch: Xavi upbeat ahead of Barcelona coaching debut against Espanyol

New Barcelona coach Xavi prepares for his debut against derby rivals Espanyol. At the Ciutat Esportiva on Friday Xavi Hernández gave his first pre-game press conference as FC Barcelona coach ahead of Saturday's debut for the new boss at home to Espanyol. The former Barça midfielder appeared confident and optimistic...
Dani Alves rejoins FC Barcelona as Xavi makes his first signing

Barcelona [Spain], November 13 (ANI): FC Barcelona and Dani Alves on Friday reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until...
Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit’s six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
