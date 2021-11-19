ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECIP FNPRM

fcc.gov
 7 days ago

Full Title: Partitioning, Disaggregation, and Leasing of Spectrum, WT Docket No. 19-38, Further...

www.fcc.gov

Comments / 0

chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnprm Bureau#Tribal Nations#Da#Docket Rm
POLITICO

The Small Business Administration says a Trump-era decision to deny Covid loans to Planned Parenthood was an “extraordinary departure” from policy.

The loans had become a political flashpoint on the Hill for Republicans. What's up? A Trump administration preliminary conclusion that state and local Planned Parenthood affiliates were ineligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans — designed to help with the economic effects of the pandemic — was an "extraordinary departure" from administration policy, an “incorrect analysis” and “did not reflect an official policy of the agency,” Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman told top senators on the Small Business Committee in a Wednesday letter first obtained by POLITICO.
POTUS
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit Update: Surprise Stimulus Payment Coming After Thanksgiving

!!This Thanksgiving, the US Government is releasing another round of stimulus payments. A surprise for the recipients, since the federal government was no longer thought to be giving out economic relief packages such as the stimulus checks. Many cash-strapped Americans sighed with relief when the Child and Dependent care tax...
INCOME TAX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
MedPage Today

How's That Vaccine Mandate Working for the Federal Government?

The Biden administration's "vaccine or test" mandate for federal workers appears to be a success, with over 90% of workers receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, according to an agency-by-agency breakdown released by the White House on Wednesday. As of November 23, approximately 92% of the 3.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater

A northeast Iowa company that initially sought to export billions of gallons of groundwater to parched western states each year but scaled back the quantity after pushback has abandoned the request to state regulators altogether. The Pattison Sand Co. proposal was repeatedly rejected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — most recently in May […] The post Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
fcc.gov

December Open Meeting Agenda

It’s Thanksgiving week, and the FCC is heading into the holidays on a high note. Just last week, the Commission concluded the bidding on one of the highest grossing spectrum auctions in FCC history; we advanced a significant text-to-988 proposal to make it easier for people to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and receive life-saving counseling; and the President signed into law a bipartisan infrastructure package that includes over $14 billion for the FCC to update and extend our broadband affordability efforts. We are looking to build on this positive momentum with our December agenda. Here’s what we’ve got lined up.
HEALTH SERVICES
fcc.gov

FCC Chair to Present Awards Dec. 1 for Advancement in Accessibility

Full Title: FCC Announces Virtual Ceremony to Honor Awardees of the 2021 FCC Chair's Awards for Advancement in Accessibility. The FCC will host a virtual event on December 1, 2021 to announce the honorees of the 2021 FCC Chair's Awards for Advancement in Accessibility. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will honor awardees in keynote at 11:00 a.m. EST on www.fcc.gov/live.
POLITICS
fcc.gov

WCB Seeks Comment on E Fiber ETC Petition

Full Title: Wireline Competition Bureau Seeks Comment On E Fiber San Juan, LLC Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Petition For Designation As An Eligible Telecommunications Carrier. Document Type(s): Public Notice. Bureau(s): Wireline Competition. Description:. WCB seeks comment on E Fiber San Juan, LLC's petition for designation as an eligible telecommunications carrier...
INTERNET
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is Adding The Most Clean Energy Jobs

The battle in the Senate over the “Build Back Better” bill has been held up to some extent because of Senator Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia. The state is the closest possible to being the coal capital of the nation. The tug of war could affect a portion of America’s energy future. It is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Chicago Tribune

Illinois budget allows Gov. J.B. Pritzker to spend billions in federal COVID-19 aid without legislative input

During the brief debate over a $42 billion state spending plan introduced in the closing hours of this year’s spring session, the Illinois legislature’s Democratic majority outlined less than $3 billion in spending in the coming year from a massive infusion of federal coronavirus relief money. With the state in line to receive $8.1 billion from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, ...
ILLINOIS STATE

