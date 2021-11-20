Dancing Lights of Christmas in full swing in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN). – The Dancing Lights of Christmas is one of the most popular displays in Middle Tennessee during the holidays.

You and your family can stay in the comfort of your own car and drive through Tennessee’s largest synchronized light and music show with a 2.5 mile route. There are also more than two million lights synchronized to holiday music.

The cost is $30 per car, and on Mondays and Tuesdays if you bring three canned foods for Second Harvest Food Bank you can get $5 off of the admission.

At the end of the route, you can stop and visit Santa’s Village where there are inflatables, pony rides, food, and other attractions (at an extra charge) for you and your family to enjoy.

The attraction runs through Jan. 2 and is located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds (Ward Ag Center), 1033 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.

It is open seven nights a week, from 5-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

For more information, click here .

