Hyperbitcoinization w/ Jeff Booth & Preston Pysh

Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP, about the benefits of having a financial planner, how millennials differ from other clients Jim has worked with, what it really means to achieve financial independence, how to deal with information overload, and Bitcoin. The episode...
In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money show, chats with Raoul Pal, co-founder, and CEO of Real Vision, as they discuss global financial history, the emergence of the exponential age, Bitcoin, the metaverse, and the future of humanity. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
In this episode of Epicenter Podcast, hosts Brian Fabian Crain and Meher Roy interview Emin Gün Sirer, Founder & CEO of Avalanche. They discuss the journey that led him to create Avalanche, its consensus and trade-offs, bringing within Avalance, MEV extraction, and much more. The episode premiered on November 24,...
In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Aya Kantorovich, Head of Institutional Coverage at FalconX. They discuss the intricacies of crypto institutional adoption. The episode aired on November 23, 2021.
StarkWare's core members Uri Kolodny and Eli Ben-Sasson walk through David Hoffman and Ryan Adams of Bankless Podcast through the process and progress of StarkWare's Ethereum scaling solution. The episode was live-streamed on November 23, 2021.
In this episode of Unchained podcast, host Laura Shin interviews Yan Liberman, co-founder of Delphi Digital, and Viktor Bunin, protocol specialist at Coinbase Cloud. They discuss their experiences in building tokens and share their thoughts about recent ENS and PSP airdrops. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
In this video, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto, interviews Victor Ravier, founder and CEO of Everlens. They chat about the Everlens cross-chain NFT platform and how it helps to simplify the process of turning Instagram content into NFTs. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
In this video, Cedric Youngelman, host of The Bitcoin Matrix podcast, interviews Mark Moss, host of the Mark Moss Show on YouTube. They discuss the three ongoing revolution cycles how they affect the political, economic, social, technological, financial, cultural spheres, peak globalization, the rejection of centralization, censorship, massive wealth transfers, how solutions are supposed to come to problems, the war on information, and Bitcoin.
In this episode of The Bitcoin Standard podcast, host Saifedean Ammous interviews PlanB, author of the famous Bitcoin stock-to-flow (S2F) model. They discuss the model's resilience, the range of events that impacted bitcoin price in the last two years, and why BTC price has stayed within one standard deviation from the model's baseline.
Ben Samaroo, CEO and co-founder of WonderFi, and Santiago Velez, head of research & development and co-founder of Block Digital Corporation, discuss a substantial learning curve that individuals need to overcome in order to become familiar with crypto products. Filmed on October 28, 2021.
In this video, Bobo Dread, host of the One Love Bitcoin podcast, explores the reggae music culture of Jamaica and its parallels to Bitcoin. The talk was given at the Bit Block Boom conference in Dallas, Texas, on August 28, 2021.
In this video interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to the Founder and CEO of Compass Mining, Whit Gibbs. They discuss their rapid success, the associated growing pains, and the technical details of connecting retail mining with physical hardware and power markets. The episode premiered...
In this video, Tristan Yver, host of the FTX podcast, talks to Michelle Bailhe, Partner at Sequoia Capital. They discuss her path into venture space, web 3.0, investing, and much more. The episode premiered on November 21, 2021.
