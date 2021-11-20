Hyperbitcoinization w/ Jeff Booth & Preston Pysh

Back-to-school season isn’t just for kids. The yearly transition from summer to fall also signals a season of learning (or relearning…or unlearning) for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Whether you’re a seasoned pro who knows how to balance her books or a newbie who has no idea where to start, there are certain books for small business owners with major re-read value. Some offer the wisdom of founders who have already done the work and experienced success. Others can be used as a step-by-step guide if you’re hands-on and thrive with action items. And then there are books that include all...

