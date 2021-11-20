ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner let split she has another grandkid on the way

KXLY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitlyn Jenner has claimed she has another grandkid on the way besides Kylie Jenner’s second child. The former Olympian – who was known as Bruce Jenner before transitioning – has let slip that one of her 10 children is allegedly expecting a child at the same time as the 24-year-old beauty...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Khloe Kardashian confirms she and daughter True have COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the reality star battling the illness for a second time. Khloe took to social media to share the news, telling fans that she was "sorry" for canceling several commitments. WATCH: Khloe Kardashian reveals favourite face serum. "Hi guys...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Linda Thompson
Person
Bruce Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kylie Jenner Shock: KUWTK Star And Travis Scott Splitting Soon? Beauty Mogul Reportedly 'Insecure' And 'Extra Paranoid' That 'SICKO MODE' Rapper Is Cheating

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are, reportedly, on a verge of breaking up. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in an off again, on again relationship for years now. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and “SICKO MODE” rapper started dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella. They, then, welcomed their first baby together – Stormi Webster – ten months later.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Olympian
AceShowbiz

Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Promoting 'Absurd' Pricey Items on Poosh

Among the expensive products that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star promotes on her Poosh website is an infrared sauna blanket that costs $518. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire over her pricey items on Poosh. Having promoted expensive products that she thought were great for holiday presents, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was dragged by online users.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker References Future Baby Name With Kourtney Kardashian In New IG Comment

While quoting his favorite movie, Travis Barker left fans speculating that he and Kourtney Kardashian might have a baby after the two lovebirds tie the knot!. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went all-out for Halloween. The couple dressed up in not one, not two, but (at least) three different costumes, and it was their True Romance-inspired getup that had fans buzzing over the possibility of another Kardashian baby. Kourtney, 42, shared a photo on Sunday (Oct. 31) of her and Travis, 45, dressed up like Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater’s characters from the 1993 film. Kourt quoted Patrica’s closing monologue – “three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool” – which prompted Travis to comment, “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Astroworld

Fans have been trashing the Keeping up with the Kardashians family because they have yet to acknowledge the tragedy that happened at Astroworld. However, Kim Kardashian has finally broken the silence on her Twitter account. Kim Kardashian finally responds to the tragedy. The Kardashian family has not been making fans...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Kylie Jenner Breaks Important Business Tradition -- Fans Blame 'Suffering' Star's Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has defied a long-standing business tradition that she has been doing for four years -- and it's all because of Travis Scott. After fans continued to attack her and her family for their tone-deaf social media remarks following the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead and hundreds injured and disturbed, the beauty entrepreneur has allegedly postponed the debut of her holiday line for Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Ye West doesn’t want to lose Kim Kardashian

Ye West doesn’t want a divorce. The 44-year-old rapper’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, filed documents to end their marriage in February 2021, but the “Stronger” rapper insisted he hasn’t seen the paperwork and both he and his kids don’t want the separation. Speaking on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” West...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Though Not a Billionaire, Kylie Jenner Still Has an Impressive Net Worth

Kylie Jenner may have debuted in the public eye as a 10-year-old on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but her fame and net worth have skyrocketed through her own efforts. At age 24, Jenner has already bought and flipped real estate and developed (and sold) her popular cosmetics line for a whopping $600 million. What's the entrepreneurial reality star's net worth today?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy