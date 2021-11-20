ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for ‘refusing to speak’ about end of conservatorship

KXLY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has slammed Christina Aguilera for “refusing to speak” about the end of her conservatorship in an interview this week. The ‘Beautiful’ hitmaker – who was pitted against her fellow ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ star for years – was asked by a reporter on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin...

www.kxly.com

epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Justin Timberlake Wants To 'Talk Privately' With Britney Spears

Despite sharing a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Instagram earlier this year, Justin Timberlake reportedly has more to get off his chest and wants to speak privately with the singer now that her 13-year conservatorship has finally come to an end. To recap, the duo dated for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After Britney Spears Victory, Attorney Mathew Rosengart Joins Legal Team to Free Artist Peter Max

Hot off the heels of a major victory for pop star Britney Spears, Hollywood litigator Mathew Rosengart is stepping into yet another guardianship case for a high-profile individual: iconic artist Peter Max, whose family is fighting to get him out of the court-ordered arrangement. Max, the German American artist known for his use of bright colors, psychedelic style and pop art that often includes American symbolism, is under a guardianship that his family says has isolated him, medicated him and stripped him of civil liberties. Max, who is 84, helped refurbish the Statue of Liberty and created works of art for many...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena shares a behind the scenes look of his new movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, Joseph Baena, shared a photo on the set of his new movie, which is currently shooting in Honolulu, Hawaii. Baena shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram, captioning it “Excited to be filming the movie “Lava” with the @bitflixnfts team! Comment what you think is happening in this scene.” His followers were quick to comment on his body, which Baena works hard at. “OKAY BOY LEANNN,” wrote Bradley Martin, a personal trainer. Others mentioned how similar he looked to his father, calling him “Little Arnold” and “Predator 2.0.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for a Rare Picture for Their Son Deacon's 18th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe hung out this week and even posed for some rare pictures together in honor of a very special occasion—their son Deacon's 18th birthday. "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," Ryan captioned a post on Saturday that included three pics of himself, Reese, and Deacon posing together at what appeared to be a birthday dinner. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)."
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Son On His 19th Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker is intensely protective of her life with her family. As a mom of three, she has managed to keep photos of her children private over the past two decades. But that doesn’t mean she can’t share a special photo or two herself, particularly on a big day. And particularly when that photo accompanies a truly meaningful message to the child in question. In honor of his 19th birthday, the Sex and the City actress shared a message to her son James that was full of that special blend of love, pride, and melancholy moms of teenagers will recognize all too well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Lets Daughter, 11, Paint His Nails In Adorable Video

Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video. Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

