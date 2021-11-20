ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Strain: Attention inflation skeptics, shoppers are talking to you

By Michael R Strain
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe robust pace of U.S. consumer spending looks at first glance like evidence that inflation isn’t hurting a resilient U.S. economy. And that’s how Tuesday’s government report on strong October retail sales growth has widely been interpreted. Look harder, though, and a more ominous omen appears: one of inflationary...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Christmas Gifts#U S Economy#Walmart Inc#Home Depot Inc#The Commerce Department
schiffgold.com

Is Inflation Good for You?

I would probably have a hard time convincing you that the higher prices you’re paying at the grocery store and the gas pump are “good for you.” But there are people out there making that claim. Of course, they’re not saying that your bigger grocery bill is good for you...
BUSINESS
Wiscnews.com

U.S. shoppers keep spending despite hot inflation

U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in October as households bought a range of goods, showing no signs yet of holding back because of high inflation ahead of the holiday-shopping season. Conway G. Gittens reports.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Meeting minutes show divide within Fed over inflation threat

At the meeting where they announced the rollback of their pandemic stimulus measures, some Federal Reserve officials wanted swifter action and worried about price increases, according to minutes released Wednesday. The Fed earlier this month announced it would begin the process of tapering its monthly purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the economy weather the Covid-19 downturn, at a pace that would put the central bank on track to end them entirely by the middle of next year. The announcement came as inflation climbs well above the Fed's two-percent target, upping pressure on top officials including Chair Jerome Powell who have said the price increases will be temporary and hiking rates too early could prevent jobless people from being rehired. "A number of participants discussed the risk that, in light of recent elevated levels of inflation, the public's longer-term expectations of inflation might increase to a level above that consistent with the committee's longer-run inflation objective," according to minutes from the November 2-3 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
BUSINESS
Arbiter Online

Pandemic-fueled inflation increases financial strain on students

Consumer prices continue to rise with rapid inflation, especially in food, energy and housing. The New York Times reported that prices in October were 6.2% higher than in the previous year — the highest inflation rate since 1990. Experts largely attribute this inflation to supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic.
BOISE, ID
Sentinel & Enterprise

Please do not call inflation ‘transitory’

I’m tired of hearing that the current spike in inflation is “transitory” — not because I doubt the underlying economics of the claim, but because the ever-more-common usage is devaluing a precious word. Officials at both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the White House have been using the word for...
BUSINESS
The Ringer

We Have to Talk About Inflation

Our first Economic Roundtable discusses rising prices, the Great Resignation, labor shortages, the supply chain mess, Joe Biden’s puking approval numbers, and what the White House can do to turn things around. Host: Derek Thompson. Guests: Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson. Producer: Devon Manze.
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source

This is why everyone’s talking about inflation again

Well, in theory, yes. But, this then takes us to another problem on the business side. Businesses are having a tough time meeting this higher demand from consumers, putting more strain on prices and upward pressure on inflation. What’s inflation?. Inflation is when the overall prices of goods in an...
BUSINESS
KWCH.com

Shoppers noticing higher prices as inflation hits 30-year high

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Labor says inflation is up 6.2 percent, looking at last month compared to a year ago. That’s the largest increase in 30 years. Between the increased prices and supply-chain problems, it hasn’t been a good time to be a consumer. The Labor Department says higher costs for food, fuel and energy contributed to the quick rise in inflation and relief doesn’t appear to be coming soon.
WICHITA, KS
Street.Com

Shoppers Saw Inflation Coming, but Bonds Had Their Eyes Closed

So we have inflation. Please raise your hand if you didn't know that already from just going to the grocery store or filling your tank with gas. But it does seem as though the bonds were a little surprised as they really did see yields rise right from support just as everyone "realized" rates were lower.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy