To the outsider, a po’boy is nothing more than a grinder, a hoagie, a sub, or any other name for sandwich known around the country, but Louisianians know the difference. That fresh French bread (Leidenheimer bread for the purists), dressed to perfection and piled sky-high with your choice of protein… it just hits differently than a sub/grinder. Of course, Louisiana is the king of the po’boy, and if you’re looking for a good shrimp po’boy, you’ll find it at Rocco’s, a casual little restaurant in Louisiana with one of the best shrimp po’boys in the state.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO