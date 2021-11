We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The timing of this bit of news couldn’t be more perfect. A day ago, DL’s very own Tim was on Twitter doing that complaining thing about iPhone owners responding to text messages of his with those awful reactions that show up on Android as these really annoying and long text responses. And here we are about to talk about how Google might make them less obnoxious. We’ll give Tim credit for this potential win!

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO