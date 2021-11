In a shock to the system, Xbox has launched the Halo Infinite multiplayer three weeks early, but we have to wait for the rest of the game still. One of the most popular features in Halo games is the co-op campaign, which is the preferred way to play for many people. If you're looking forward to playing the new story with a friend, you'll be wondering what the Halo Infinite co-op campaign's release date is. Well, we have everything you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO