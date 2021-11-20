ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Lung Health Wearables

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespira Labs, a health tech company specializing in respiratory care, has announced the launch of Sylvee, an AI-powered chest wearable designed to assess users' lung function. According to the company, the product...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Symptoms of lung cancer

Lung cancer is a potentially deadly disease that affects millions of people across the globe, including patients and their families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and more people in the country die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer. The LUNGevity Foundation, which advocates for lung cancer awareness, states lung cancer accounts for 12% of all new cancer diagnoses. Lung cancer does not discriminate based on gender or ethnicity. In fact, lung cancer is so prevalent that it claims more lives than colorectal, breast and prostate cancers combined.
CANCER
TrendHunter.com

Prenatal Care Wearables

'Prenatal Care' is a concept range by Morrama, the design agency behind the Elvie Catch breast milk collector, designed to help expectant parents manage pain, monitor their baby's health, and establish positive relationships with their children during pregnancy. Prenatal Care was developed with insights from maternity ward doctors and expecting...
HEALTH
themanual.com

Apollo Neuro Wearable Stress Relief Device Review

Between heart rate monitors, fitness trackers, and smartwatches that seem to do it all, wearable health and wellness devices have become a popular way to keep track of biometrics and optimize how your body feels and performs physically. Given the prevalence of stress, anxiety, and sleep problems, it’s not surprising that there are now wearable devices to help calm the mind and body in order to alleviate stress. The Apollo Neuro is exactly that: A wearable stress-relieving device to calm your brain and body so that you can feel your best, focus, and sleep.
ELECTRONICS
pix11.com

Why lung cancer screening is critical for your health

It’s National Lung Cancer Awareness month, and new guidelines have been released urging adults to get screened. When it comes to cancer, it seems people hear a lot about breast and colon cancer, but not lung cancer, which is actually one of the most deadly among women and men. Why...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Covid 19#Copd#Lung Health Wearables
The Mountaineer

A lung scan can be a lifesaver

Those who are smokers or former smokers, and between the ages of 55 and 77, may qualify or be eligible for a lung cancer screening exam. It’s an exam that could be a lifesaver. According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Prioritizing Your Health and Lung Cancer Prevention: Nov. 30 Virtual Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Houston Methodist Cancer Center at The Woodlands will host an online event from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 discussing the importance of lung cancer screening. Keynote speaker, Hammad Qureshi, MD, and medical panel participant, Mohammad Khalil, MD, will share expert insight on topics including...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
ajmc.com

A Pulmonologist on Why You Should Think About Respiratory Health and the Lungs

On this episode of Managed Care Cast, we speak with Meilan K. Han, MD, MS, the author of a book released this month called Breathing Lessons: A Doctor’s Guide to Lung Health. Han, a pulmonologist, gives an inside tour of the lungs and how they work, zooms out to examine the drivers of poor respiratory health, and addresses policy changes that are needed to improve lung health.
HEALTH
yoursun.com

A rundown of lung cancer screening

Lung cancer is a formidable and often deadly disease. According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths across the globe, annually claiming the lives of more than 1.75 million people. Certain lifestyle choices can greatly reduce a person’s risk for lung cancer....
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ophthalmologytimes.com

Addressing gaps in vision care with a wearable diagnostic platform

Dr Mohamed Abou Shousha discusses Heru’s wearable AI-powered diagnostic devices at AAO 2021. At the 2021 American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting, Dr Mohamed Abou Shousha, founder, president and CEO of Heru; spoke with the Ophthalmology Times Europe team about Heru and their new diagnostic platform, re:Vive 2.0. The new device now monitors color vision, contrast sensitivity and dark adaptation.
ELECTRONICS
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Baptist Health names lung screening navigator

Lauren Sonnek, RT (R) (CT) (MRI) has been named Lung screening navigator for Baptist Health Paducah. Sonnek has over nine years of experience in diagnostic imaging and will assist patients and providers with the lung screening process. “As lung navigator, my goal is to increase the percentage of lung screenings...
PADUCAH, KY
INFORUM

Essentia Health unveils new lung cancer screening robot

FARGO — The robot is called the Monarch Platform, and it is a lung cancer-screening robot. The robot is composed of several different components, but the most important is the small camera-topped tube, which is fed through a patient's mouth. Once that's done, doctors can see a live feed, and...
FARGO, ND
aaas.org

Wearable Sensor Detects Wound Infections Before They Are Visible

Scientists have developed a wearable DNA hydrogel-based sensor that detects bacterial infections in wounds even before visible signs are present, according to a new study in the November 19 issue of Science Advances. The wireless infection detection on wounds (WINDOW) sensor, which was tested on wound swabs from 18 patients,...
ELECTRONICS
wuft.org

UF Health provides Marine with double lung transplant

Robert Domen has been at UF Health since June 30th, but now, he is finally ready to go home. After contracting COVID-19, Domen, an active-duty marine, needed intensive care because of the extensive damage done to his lungs. Through the efforts of health care workers, the perseverance of Domen and the support of his family, Domen was able to become one of nearly 30 people to receive a double lung transplant at UF Health since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Overdose-Preventing Wearables

The University of Washington has developed an overdose-preventing wearable that recognizes when users are experiencing overdose symptoms. The device monitors the breathing rate and movement patterns of the wearer. Both of these metrics are useful for recognizing early symptoms of opioid overdose. When the breathing rate and movement of the...
ELECTRONICS
wpsu.org

Health Minute: COPD and Lung Cancer Awareness

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. If you suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or lung cancer, the ability to take a deep cleansing breath may be next to impossible. To prevent COPD and lung cancer, there are a few...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
iheart.com

Adena Health System Offers No-Cost Lung Screening to Longtime Smokers

Adena Health System is offering no-cost lung screening to longtime tobacco users between the ages of 50 and 80. Those eligible for the free lung screenings must have smoked at least one pack a day for 20 years, two packs a day for 15 years, or tree packs a day for 10 years. Eligible candidates must also be a current smoker or have quit smoking within the past 15 years.
ADENA, OH
hngn.com

How Tech Wearables Help People Transform Their Health & Wellness Routines

Wearable technology like Apple watches have become increasingly popular over the last number of years. Whilst these devices have countless applications, one of the most common reasons people have adapted to this technology is to improve their fitness and wellbeing. Whether you're a pro-athlete or a casual gym-goer, modern-day tech wearables can be the key to taking your fitness goals to the next level.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy