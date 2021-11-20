Lung Health Wearables

Between heart rate monitors, fitness trackers, and smartwatches that seem to do it all, wearable health and wellness devices have become a popular way to keep track of biometrics and optimize how your body feels and performs physically. Given the prevalence of stress, anxiety, and sleep problems, it’s not surprising that there are now wearable devices to help calm the mind and body in order to alleviate stress. The Apollo Neuro is exactly that: A wearable stress-relieving device to calm your brain and body so that you can feel your best, focus, and sleep.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO