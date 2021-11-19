Beef Broth

I absolutely love Italian cooking. This past weekend we had an “Italian Night” at my house to watch Godfather II, which in my opinion is one of the best movies ever made. It was only slightly better than the original Godfather, but topping the original in and of itself was an accomplishment. Prior to watching the movie we obviously had to serve a rich Italian meal, preferably consisting of pasta. We close to smoke a brisket the day before and then use the brisket meat in the ragu sauce. It was delicious. Before I get started I want to tell you that if you end up with an urge to view the Godfather movies, please just stop at Godfather II. Godfather III was abysmal. Ok. Now let’s get to cooking. The quantities below served seven adults with leftovers remaining. Adjust accordingly. We used fresh rosemary and thyme, but for the recipe today I substituted dry herbs for convenience.

