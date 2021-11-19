ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beef Broth

humaneanimalrescue.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCluck cluck you're in luck! This spicy youngster came to us as a stray, so their past remains a...

humaneanimalrescue.org

thefreshloaf.com

Beef and Potato Pithivier

Just baked a Paul Holliday Beef and Potato Pithivier for the first time. Used store bought puff pastry. Making it was a breeze. Flavor was excellent. Thought others might be interested, especially near the holidays. Don’t let the cut offs go to waste… They are especially great with a morning...
Allrecipes.com

15 Ways to Do Corned Beef Hash

Looking for ways to put your corned beef and cabbage leftovers to good use? Turn last night's dinner into today's breakfast with classic corned beef hash. This dish typically consists of corned beef, diced potatoes, onions, and sometimes eggs. But there's no one way to do corned beef hash — from classic corned beef hash to corned beef hash quiche and more, here you'll find all the best corned beef hash recipes we have to offer.
olivemagazine.com

Beef Wellington

Discover how to make beef wellington plus some of our best recipes, including mini beef wellingtons, vegetarian wellington, vegan wellington and cauliflower wellington. For more ideas, check out our beef recipes, roast beef recipes and steak recipes. What kind of meat do you use for beef wellington?. Beef wellington is...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Sesame Beef

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah!. Toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onion for garnish. Combine the beef and marinade ingredients in a bowl or zipper bag. Let it marinate at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. Combine the sauce ingredients in another...
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FIRST For Women

You’ve Been Basting Your Thanksgiving Turkey Wrong! Try Using This Liquid Instead

The mouthwatering smell of roasted turkey wafting through my home on Thanksgiving day is something I look forward to every year. I love checking on it as it’s cooking and pouring stock, melted butter, and meat juices over the golden brown skin. As a home cook, this is the only way I’ve ever basted a turkey. But I recently learned that if you use wine instead, you’ll get an extra moist bird with a sweet, caramelized glaze.
WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
Telegraph

The ultimate roast beef recipe

Mastering the perfect roast dinner can prove tricky - and it can be even harder knowing where to start. A rib of beef or a fillet are the Rolls Royce choice, but out of the question for most of us on a regular Sunday. So instead, opt for Topside, which looks the part and has a good flavour, though it is best roasted at most to medium. (It is also a good idea to ask the butcher to roll it with a layer of fat on the outside to help baste it.)
Vice

Sumptuous Beef Bourguignon Recipe

½ bunch of Italian parsley (½ ounce) GET AHEAD: Chop the beef cheeks into 2-inch chunks. Wash, trim and chop the carrots and celery into 1 ¼-inch chunks. Peel the garlic and onion, then roughly chop. Place it all in a large bowl with the mustard, bay, cloves, a generous pinch of black pepper and the wine. Mix well, then cover and refrigerate overnight.
Washington Times-Herald

Smoked beef brisket ragu on pasta

I absolutely love Italian cooking. This past weekend we had an “Italian Night” at my house to watch Godfather II, which in my opinion is one of the best movies ever made. It was only slightly better than the original Godfather, but topping the original in and of itself was an accomplishment. Prior to watching the movie we obviously had to serve a rich Italian meal, preferably consisting of pasta. We close to smoke a brisket the day before and then use the brisket meat in the ragu sauce. It was delicious. Before I get started I want to tell you that if you end up with an urge to view the Godfather movies, please just stop at Godfather II. Godfather III was abysmal. Ok. Now let’s get to cooking. The quantities below served seven adults with leftovers remaining. Adjust accordingly. We used fresh rosemary and thyme, but for the recipe today I substituted dry herbs for convenience.
kotatv.com

Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Need a quick and easy appetizer recipe for the upcoming holiday season or for game get-togethers? Here’s one that’s so easy to make at home, you don’t need to purchase store-bought. Tortilla Beef Roll-ups! First, beat a package of softened, room temperature cream cheese with...
wtnzfox43.com

Why is grass-fed beef better?

Originally Posted On: https://provenir.com.au/news/why-is-grass-fed-beef-better/. Grass-fed meat is the choice of top chefs at award winning restaurants and home cooks alike. But why is grass fed beef better than grain fed beef?. Grass-fed beef involves slow, natural growth of animals in free-range environments. While this is essential for ethical meat production...
beef2live.com

Hanwoo Beef

Han-u (also Hanu, Hanwoo, or Korean native cattle) refers to a breed of cattle raised in Korea, Bos taurus coreanae, which may be a hybrid derived from the cross-breeding of ("Bos taurus") and ("Bos indicus"). Its maternal lineage is taurus (European-type) cattle. Its meat is a favored in South Korea....
bbcgoodfood.com

One-pot beef stifado

Make this delicately spiced stew ahead of time for last-minute gatherings. Ideal for freezing, the flavours of this Greek-style stew intensify when made ahead. To easily peel baby onions, tip in a heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water from the kettle. Leave until cool enough to handle. The skins should slip off easily, then you can add the soaking water to the pot in step two.
usueasterneagle.com

Beef, sheep and goats, oh my

If agriculturists are not able to gain control of the supply. chain the future of agriculture will not flourish. As it is, there. is an incestuous relationship between agriculture and big businesses. that thrives in the dark, and I am here today to shed. some light on the industry, market,...
The Gadgeteer

SteakAger Pro 15 beef dry ager review

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – If you’ve ever eaten at a high-end steakhouse, one of the things they regularly tout is dry-aged beef. Dry-aging is a process to improve the quality of beef. It takes a long time and a serious space commitment in a refrigerator, and therefore, costs more. That’s why you typically only see it at expensive steakhouses and not at your neighbor’s barbeque party. SteakAger wants to change that by bringing dry-aging to anyone that can spare some space in their refrigerator for days to weeks. If you have a garage refrigerator, you’re really in the target market. I do, so I gave the SteakAger Pro 15 a try. Let’s get into the details.
wincountry.com

Crock-Pot Beef Pot Roast

It’s crock-pot season so my wife get it on Sunday and slow cooked a beef pot roast! SO GOOD! Here’s the recipe we loosely used!
