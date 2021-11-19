Beef Broth

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – If you’ve ever eaten at a high-end steakhouse, one of the things they regularly tout is dry-aged beef. Dry-aging is a process to improve the quality of beef. It takes a long time and a serious space commitment in a refrigerator, and therefore, costs more. That’s why you typically only see it at expensive steakhouses and not at your neighbor’s barbeque party. SteakAger wants to change that by bringing dry-aging to anyone that can spare some space in their refrigerator for days to weeks. If you have a garage refrigerator, you’re really in the target market. I do, so I gave the SteakAger Pro 15 a try. Let’s get into the details.
