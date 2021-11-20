ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Photon-counting CT promises a new era of medical imaging

By Tami Freeman
Physics World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputed tomography, or CT, is a ubiquitous X-ray imaging technique used to perform more than 300 million medical imaging exams globally each year. Use of the technique continues to grow, with CT increasingly employed as a first-line diagnostic tool for conditions such as coronary artery disease, as well as moving into...

physicsworld.com

DOT med

New approach forms cross-section medical images without tomography

U.S. and Japanese researchers have developed a new technique to create the first experimental cross-sectional medical image without the use of tomography. While useful in reconstructing images from CT and PET scans, tomography can expose patients to significant amounts of radiation and slow down the speed at which scans are produced. With the new approach, radiologists can create images more quickly, potentially in real time when performing PET scans, because there is no after-the-fact reconstruction required, said Simon Cherry, professor of biomedical engineering and radiology at the University of California, Davis.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study of cardiac imaging tests new CT-based procedure

Researchers at Emory University School of Medicine recently performed a cardiac imaging procedure that was the first of its kind completed in Georgia. The procedure, first performed on October 21, is called dynamic myocardial CT (computed tomography) perfusion imaging or cardiac CTP imaging for short. Cardiac CTP imaging is performed in conjunction with CT angiography, an X-ray scan of the heart.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Designing clinically translatable artificial intelligence systems for high-dimensional medical imaging

The National Institutes of Health in 2018 identified key focus areas for the future of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, creating a foundational roadmap for research in image acquisition, algorithms, data standardization and translatable clinical decision support systems. Among the key issues raised in the report, data availability, the need for novel computing architectures and explainable artificial intelligence algorithms are still relevant, despite the tremendous progress made over the past few years alone. Furthermore, translational goals of data sharing, validation of performance for regulatory approval, generalizability and mitigation of unintended bias must be accounted for early in the development process. In this Perspective, we explore challenges unique to high-dimensional clinical imaging data, in addition to highlighting some of the technical and ethical considerations involved in developing machine learning systems that better represent the high-dimensional nature of many imaging modalities. Furthermore, we argue that methods that attempt to address explainability, uncertainty and bias should be treated as core components of any clinical machine learning system.
ENGINEERING
massdevice.com

Philips unveils spectral CT imaging platform in the interventional suite

Royal Philips (NSYE:PHG) today debuted its plan to bring its spectral CT imaging platform into a hybrid angio CT suite. Amsterdam-based Philips aims to combine its Spectral CT 7500 system and its Azurion with FlexArm image-guided therapy system within a single interventional suite offering. The combination, according to the company, would give interventionalists immediate tableside access to key imaging modalities. They would be able to perform procedures requiring CT and angio guidance in the same room.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Impact of dose reduction and iterative model reconstruction on multi-detector CT imaging of the brain in patients with suspected ischemic stroke

Non-contrast cerebral computed tomography (CT) is frequently performed as a first-line diagnosticÂ approachÂ in patients with suspected ischemic stroke. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the performance of hybrid and model-based iterative image reconstruction for standard-dose (SD) and low-dose (LD) non-contrast cerebral imaging by multi-detector CT (MDCT). We retrospectively analyzed 131 patientsÂ with suspected ischemic stroke (mean age: 74.2"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years, 67 females) who underwent initial MDCT with a SDÂ protocol (300 mAs) as well as follow-up MDCT after a maximum of 10Â days with a LD protocol (200 mAs). Ischemic demarcation was detected in 26 patients for initial and in 64 patients for follow-up imaging, with diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirming ischemia in all of those patients. The non-contrast cerebral MDCT images were reconstructed using hybrid (Philips "iDose4") and model-based iterative (Philips "IMR3") reconstruction algorithms. Two readers assessed overall image quality, anatomic detail, differentiation of gray matter (GM)/white matter (WM), and conspicuity of ischemic demarcation, if any. Quantitative assessment included signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) calculations for WM, GM, and demarcated areas. Ischemic demarcation was detected in all MDCT images of affected patientsÂ by both readers, irrespective of the reconstruction method used. For LD imaging, anatomic detail and GM/WM differentiation was significantly better when using the model-based iterative compared toÂ the hybrid reconstruction method. Furthermore, CNR of GM/WM as well as the SNR of WM and GM of healthy brain tissue were significantly higher for LD images with model-based iterative reconstruction when compared to SD or LD images reconstructed with the hybrid algorithm. For patients with ischemic demarcation, there was a significant difference between images using hybrid versus model-based iterative reconstruction for CNR of ischemic/contralateral unaffected areas (meanÂ Â±Â standard deviation:Â SD_IMR: 4.4"‰Â±"‰3.1, SD_iDose: 3.5"‰Â±"‰2.3, P"‰<"‰0.0001; LD_IMR: 4.6"‰Â±"‰2.9, LD_iDose: 3.2"‰Â±"‰2.1, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Â In conclusion,Â model-based iterative reconstruction provides higher CNR and SNR without significant loss of image quality for non-enhanced cerebral MDCT.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Feasibility study of portable multi-energy computed tomography with photon-counting detector for preclinical and clinical applications

In this study, preclinical experiments were performed with an in-house developed prototypal photon-counting detector computed tomography (PCD CT) system. The performance of the system was compared with the conventional energy-integrating detector (EID)-based CT, concerning the basic image quality biomarkers and the respective capacities for material separation. The pre- and the post-contrast axial images of a canine brain captured by the PCD CT and EID CT systems were found to be visually similar. Multi-energy images were acquired using the PCD CT system, and machine learning-based material decomposition was performed to segment the white and gray matters for the first time in soft tissue segmentation. Furthermore, to accommodate clinical applications that require high resolution acquisitions, a small, native, high-resolution (HR) detector was implemented on the PCD CT system, and its performance was evaluated based on animal experiments. The HR acquisition mode improved the spatial resolution and delineation of the fine structures in the canine's nasal turbinates compared to the standard mode. Clinical applications that rely on high-spatial resolution expectedly will also benefit from this resolution-enhancing function. The results demonstrate the potential impact on the brain tissue segmentation, improved detection of the liver tumors, and capacity to reconstruct high-resolution images both preclinically and clinically.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
