The following health and safety message was sent to Drexel students regarding the upcoming holiday season:. With Thanksgiving and the holiday season upon us, it's important to continue adhering to all public health protocols and safety precautions in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Whether you're going on the road to visit family members or staying close to Philly, it's integral that you make sure you're being as safe as possible. This includes continuing to wear face masks at most indoor locations (even if not mandated there) and knowing what to expect at your Thanksgiving celebration.

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO