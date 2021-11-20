ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

You’ve got mail, but you might not be able to get it right away

By Conall Smith
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtxLd_0d2e5tvk00

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — You’ve got mail, but because of staffing trouble you may not actually have it for a few days, says Bennington resident Janet Sempier. Sempier says before the pandemic she never had a problem. Even at the height of it all, she still says she did not have a problem. But now?

“You just don’t expect to get mail anymore. You know, mail is several days between deliveries now,” says Sempier.

St. Clares pension case moves forward after pandemic delay

Sempier says it started with her newspaper delivery, which comes through the postal service. And then, other mail began arriving late. “When I don’t get mail for a couple of days, I really don’t think that much of it except for getting the daily paper which isn’t daily anymore. But when it’s four days, five days, I mean certainly it occurs to you there’s a problem.”

At one point, she went to the Bennington post office to pick up her mail herself, only to be turned away. “I thought, ‘if they cannot deliver the mail for me, it’s a quick trip. I’m retired. I have the time to go and pick up my mail,'” says Sempier, “and the response I got was, ‘I’m sorry I can’t give you the mail because it is not sorted yet.’ I said, ‘No problem. I can come back. When will the mail be sorted?’ ‘I don’t know.’”

From long lines to late mail, the United States Postal Service is struggling, like nearly every industry, with some level of a staff shortage. Sempier says her friends who live in other towns have no trouble with their mail.

In a statement, a postal service spokesperson did not respond to what may be troubling the Bennington post office. But they did say, “staffing levels in one location can vary from others…” and that USPS “expect(s) to hire approximately 100,000 employees from January 2021 to January 2022 nationwide. This number covers normal attrition and our peak holiday season.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
Bennington, VT
Government
Bennington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Government
City
Bennington, VT
The Hill

Arbery's mother says 'he didn't lose his life in vain'

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Washington (CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There's little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event's commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery
CBS News

Biden visits Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Coast Guard Brant Station on Nantucket Thursday, thanking the service members for their service and sacrifice. The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island as part of their annual family tradition. Mr. Biden and the first lady spoke with service...
POLITICS
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy