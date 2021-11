It’s not hard to see what makes the new Rolex Datejust 36 stand out—even though it’s almost camoflaged. The focal point of the updated classic from the Crown is a sunburst dial emblazoned with a unique palm-leaf pattern. Just as noteworthy, though, is the laser technique used to create the etching, which is the same one used to help remove cataracts. Introduced this spring, the latest Datejust is part of the continuing evolution of one of Rolex’s most famous models, in production for 76-year-old years. Three configurations of the watch features the stylized fauna which call to mind the tropics: green palms on...

