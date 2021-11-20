ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Bioventus to invest $9.1 million, create 40 new jobs in Shelby County

By Rob Moore
 5 days ago

A global medical device manufacturer plans to invest $9.1 million and create 40 new jobs in Shelby County over the next five years.

Durham, North Carolina-based Bioventus plans to expand its existing operations in Cordova, according to an announcement issued by Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

“Bioventus is a leading medical device manufacturer that we are proud to have in Shelby County,” Lee said in a statement. “As Greater Memphis continues to establish itself as a global hub for the medical device industry, we welcome these high-quality jobs and continued investment in Cordova.”

Bioventus focuses on medical product development around three segments: pain treatments, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. The company employs more than 1,100 people worldwide through its offices in Tennessee, North Carolina, New York, Israel, Canada and the Netherlands.

Bioventus says the move will allow it to meet its growing customer demands, claiming that it will be able to help more than 500,000 people regain active lifestyles this year.

“In 2022, Bioventus will celebrate its 10th year in the Memphis area, and we are pleased to be supporting this expansion with new jobs and additional investment in the community as we continue to grow serving clinicians and helping patients return to active lives worldwide,” said Miguel Beltran-Delgado, senior vice president of operations with Bioventus.

Bioventus began operating at 1900 Charles Bryan Road in Cordova in 2012 and its new facility at 7101 Goodlett Farms Parkway is less than a mile away. The new site will encompass 90,000 square feet, dedicating about 55,000 square feet for light manufacturing and operations. The remaining 35,000 square feet will be used for offices and conference rooms.

Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors represented Bioventus in leasing the new facility.

“Each year, Tennessee’s medical device manufacturers export more than $4 billion in products, the second-highest amount among states in the U.S.,” Rolfe said. “This expansion by Bioventus will contribute to one of our state’s strongest sectors, and we appreciate the company for choosing to grow and further invest in West Tennessee.”

