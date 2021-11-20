ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: After surprising season, Haldane falls to Moriah in Class D regional

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago
It stings now, and that pain is unavoidable. To a group so competitive, little could be said to ease the disappointment so soon after. But in time, as they allow themselves to reflect, the positives will be appreciated.

And there were plenty.

In what was expected to a rebuilding season, with several inexperienced players assuming key roles, the Haldane football team turned heads during a five-game win streak. The group matured faster and built a rapport quicker than most would have anticipated, making significant strides.

“There were growing pains along the way, but I’m proud of how these guys always battled and dealt with adversity,” coach Ryan McConville said. “So many times, they fought and found ways to win. We came in with the same attitude today, but just came up short.”

Haldane’s season ended Saturday night with a 22-0 loss to Section 7’s Moriah in a Class D regional at AuSable Valley High School in the Plattsburgh area.

Soren Holmbo had an interception, and interior lineman Dylan Rucker and linebackers Ryan Irwin and Evan Giachinta played well defensively, but it wasn’t enough as Haldane (6-4) was blanked by the undefeated Vikings.

Rowan Swan ran for two touchdowns and Caleb Harris had a touchdown and an interception to lead Moriah. Swan's 26-yard score created the margin with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

The Vikings (9-0) advance to the state semifinals to face Section 2's Greenwich on Friday, 3 p.m. at Middletown High School. Moriah, a small-school powerhouse, lost in the 2019 state final.

“(Swan) broke some open-field tackles, made guys miss in space, and was a big spark for them,” McConville said. “They’re a good running team and they controlled the time of possession. Their defense is physical and fast. We also had a couple turnovers and weren't able to get it going on offense.”

The Blue Devils also lost receiver and defensive back Giancarlo Carone to an injury in the first half.

Swan’s 50-yard touchdown, and Riley Demarais’ ensuing two-point conversion pass, gave Moriah a 16-0 lead late in the second quarter.

“But the kids were fired up at halftime,” McConville said. “Down two touchdowns, we had a chance and there’s always a belief in ourselves and the guy next to you, that we’ll make a play. They weren’t fazed. We just couldn’t get those touchdown drives.”

Still, the Blue Devils doubled their win total from 2019, and greatly improved on a 2-4 season last spring. Haldane won six of its first seven games.

That success, in large part, was due to the emergence of a promising young core, including sophomore quarterback Ryan Van Tassel and playmakers like Giachinta, Rucker and Thomas Tucker. The Blue Devils announced themselves with an upset of Valhalla last month.

The team will graduate nine seniors, among them standouts including Irwin, Carone and Julian Forcello. That group, McConville said, “had a lot of quiet leaders and guys who played their roles well. We’ll miss them.”

But, they do expect to return the young players who quickly ascended this season. Jake Mason, Jack Hartman and Nate Stickle will be part of the foundation going forward.

Haldane lost last week in its section final, falling 48-40 to Tuckahoe, but earned an at-large bid to the state tournament as both Section 1 finalists automatically qualified this year.

“Playing in a game like this will absolutely be a benefit,” the coach said. “Our kids came into this relaxed, having played in the section final last week. Every game provides opportunities to grow and improve, and especially big games in the postseason. This will be something we build on in the future.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

