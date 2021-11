With marching band season almost over, several local high school students shared why they enjoy band and what being part of it teaches them outside of music. Ridgewood High School freshman, Zoey Alan, said this is her third year in band and she plays the flute. “I enjoy band because, at Ridgewood, we are like a big family, and I enjoy learning new music that our band director offers. Marching band has taught me how to work within a group and that it takes a lot of practice and dedication to get the performance that I want.”

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO