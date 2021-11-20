McCurdy: If MOAC needs to add a new member, who fits best?

MARION — Maybe it's not perfect — what conference ever is perfect — but the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference is currently in a pretty good spot.

With Marion Harding, Pleasant, River Valley and Highland in the Marion-area and with Galion, Clear Fork, Shelby and Ontario in the Mansfield-area, there are four Northwest District schools and four from the Central District. That's good balance.

All the travel is inside an hour at the extremes, and its a lot less than that inside the Marion and Mansfield pods.

The Presidents are at one extreme with 449 boys and 405 girls, playing in Division II in football and Division I in everything else. Pleasant is at the other end of the spectrum with 166 boys and 138 girls, playing Division V in football and Division III in most other sports.

Everyone else in the MOAC is Division III or IV in football and Division II in other sports.

Some feared due to Harding's size, it would come in and dominate the MOAC. That's not the case. Instead, they've been competitive, which is what you want in a league member.

Others feared Pleasant was getting squeezed by bigger opponents in the evolving conference, but the Spartans have accounted for themselves more than adequately in all sports over the last five years.

Eight-team leagues are ideal. That means Weeks 4 through 10 are accounted for in football and 14 conference games are played in other team sports.

The MOAC doesn't need to change a thing. Hopefully it doesn't have to change, either.

But as we've seen in the past, circumstances can change in a hurry. Districts get bigger or smaller. Talent overwhelms opponents and dominance skews the competition. Athletic pools dry up and competitive woes set in. New alliances form. Old grudges play out.

Whatever.

The bottom line is the days of the Northern Ohio League crowing about being the state's longest unchanged conference are over. The NOL died of hubris an athletic generation ago, and in its wake is an ever-changing landscape.

Hopefully the MOAC never decides to expand to more than eight teams or go back to divisions. That just courts more unrest. But if it needs to add a new member or two because a member or two wants to leave, what schools would be good fits?

Buckeye Valley

302 boys, 278 girls

If the Barons ever tire of the capital city's rush hour traffic and want to return home, they are the perfect fit for the MOAC's profile in terms of size, district makeup, geography and competitive athletics. Buckeye Valley was a charter member of the MOAC back in 1990 and only recently left for the Mid State League when the league expanded to include more of the Mansfield-area schools.

Upper Sandusky

208 boys, 185 girls

The Rams are a fit in terms of enrollment, geography and sports offerings, and remember, they were in the MOAC for a hot minute. They have a long history with Galion and Shelby from the NOL days. They have relationships with Ontario, River Valley and Harding for non-league games in a variety of sports. Upper is by far the largest school in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference and its profile better fits the MOAC, but at the time being the Rams seem content to be where they are at. Unless the other N10 schools rise up and oust them, they appear to be staying put.

Willard

176 boys, 184 girls

The Crimson Flashes have a rich history and have always performed well above their weight in the old NOL, much like Pleasant in the MOAC. While they would be smaller than everyone, with the exception of the Spartans, they aren't so much smaller that it isn't a fit. Willard has strong ties to Shelby and relationships with Galion and Ontario that go back decades. However, Willard and its fan-base has long looked toward the lake in terms of geography, so trips to the Marion-area schools and Clear Fork don't appeal like quicker jaunts to Huron, Oak Harbor, Edison, Bellevue, Norwalk and other northern Ohio schools.

Lexington

290 boys, 294 girls

On paper, the Minutemen rank right after Buckeye Valley and Upper Sandusky in terms of fit. They are a comparable size. They offer all the sports. They make sense geographically. Clear Fork and Marion Harding were former league rivals. Shelby, Ontario and River Valley have relationships in terms of non-league games going back decades. The problem is Lexington's athletic profile. They are simply at a different level currently and historically. They would own cross country, golf, tennis and swimming in the MOAC. Most years they would be trouble in basketball, baseball, softball, track and soccer. Wrestling used to produce multiple state qualifiers. This year's football team went 4-7, so it was hardly anything special, but it blasted Ontario and River Valley, while second-place Clear Fork needed overtime to beat the Minutemen, and MOAC champ Shelby beat them 45-28. It's easy to see Lex turning into the Goliath some thought Harding would be in the MOAC.

Kenton

195 boys, 203 girls

A school that never registers when talk of conference realignment heats up is Kenton, but it is intriguing. While it's hard to see them ever leaving the Western Buckeye League and the Lima-area, if the Wildcats become a free agent, the MOAC could be a landing spot. In terms of size and offerings, it's a fit, but in terms of geography, Kenton is probably too far west for everyone outside of Harding, RV and Pleasant.

Mount Vernon

475 boys, 447 girls

The Yellow Jackets are bigger than Harding, so that's a stretch, but athletically they aren't on the same level as a Lexington, so maybe it works. Highland and Clear Fork are neighboring districts, and Harding has long played them in all sorts of sports. Also, with the Ohio Cardinal Conference skewing further east and north, the MOAC may be more appealing than travel to Ashland, Wooster and New Philadelphia.

Others

Big Walnut (443 boys, 392 girls) might somewhat fit today in terms of athletics, size and geography, but with the growth in that part of Delaware County, it is poised to be the next Olentangy.

Tiffin Columbian (333 boys, 311 girls) has old ties to Shelby and Galion and relationships with Harding and Ontario. It offers the requisite sports, and competitively it might work, but Pleasant, Highland and Clear Fork probably aren't interested. Like Kenton to the west, the Tornadoes are probably too far north.

North Union (175 boys, 161 girls) appears to be happy in the Central Buckeye Conference and doesn't mind having the MOAC in its rearview mirror, as the Wildcats have quickly adapted to its new home in the Mad River Division.

Madison Comprehensive (353 boys, 333 girls) is likely a better fit in the MOAC than Lexington in terms of competitive balance across all sports, but it's hard seeing the Rams break ties to schools like Mansfield Senior, Ashland, West Holmes, Wooster and Lexington.

Mansfield Senior (312 boys, 275 girls) is in the same situation as Madison.

There are options for the MOAC if or when the time comes that it needs to recruit a new member or two, but status quo is the best bet for the conference now and going forward.

Rob McCurdy is the sports writer at the Marion Star and can be reached at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, Twitter @McMotorsport and Instagram at rob_mccurdy_star.

All-Star Marion County football coming

Be sure to pick up a Thanksgiving Day newspaper to check out who made the All-Star Marion County football team and who earned special awards for the 2021 season among the five county squads. All of it will also be posted online at MarionStar.com and its app on Wednesday morning.