Premier League

Manchester United vs Watford Predictions and Odds: Look for the Red Devils Offense to Go Off

By Matt De Saro
 5 days ago

Manchester United is in desperation mode and needs to get back to their winning ways. They have a good opportunity to do just that in the Premier League’s Matchday 12 this weekend. The Red Devils are coming off a loss to their rivals Manchester City in Matchday 11 with...

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
Zinedine Zidane 'is warming to the Manchester United job' if the Red Devils decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after suffering humiliating defeats to both Liverpool and City

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly 'warming' to the Manchester United job, should it become available. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure at Manchester United after suffering yet another loss to Manchester City on November 7. The 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's side came just two weeks after...
Watford v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to...
#Manchester City#Watford Predictions#Odds Manchester United#The Premier League#The Red Devils#Gunnar#Epl#Watford Odds#Vicarage Road
Villarreal manager Unai Emery warns his side to expect a 'reaction' from Manchester United in the Champions League after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - as the ex-Arsenal boss looks to pile more misery onto the Red Devils

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has warned his players to expect Manchester United to bite back in the Champions League on Tuesday night following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United head to El Madrigal needing to respond to another dismal Premier League showing, with Saturday's 4-1 loss away to Watford...
BREAKING: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Embarrassing Loss Against Watford As Glazers Look At Brendan Rodgers And Zinedine Zidane

Accor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally left Manchester United with Glazers speaking with former Real Madrid manger Zinedine Zidane and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as a replacement. Manchester United against Claudio Ranieri's Watford, which was enough for the Norweigan to lose his job. The Glazers make the decision that...
Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
Watford 4-1 Manchester United: Harry Maguire sent off as misery is compounded for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Harry Maguire was sent off as beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered more misery in an emphatic defeat at Watford. The Hornets should have gone ahead when Scott McTominay bundled over forward Joshua King inside the box, but goalkeeper David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr's penalty - then kept out his retake, ordered by the referee for encroachment.
MANCHESTER UNITED FAN VIEW: You'll struggle to find a single Red who thinks Solskjaer should stay... Maguire may have done him a FAVOUR by getting sent-off because salvaging anything at Watford would have prolonged the agony

Defeat to Watford has pushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the brink at Manchester United and the boos rang out from the away end following a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Claudio Ranieri's side. Losing 5-0 to Liverpool was galling, losing so convincingly at Old Trafford to Manchester City was...
PSG in contact with Zinedine Zidane as Manchester United consider Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Zinedine Zidane and coaches including Antonio Conte in the last few months in preparation for the possibility of losing Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United before the end of the season.Pochettino, who was appointed by PSG in January, has leapt to the top of United's list of targets following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after it was made clear to them that he would be interested in making the deal happen and soon. While there had been a perception that PSG would be reluctant to let Pochettino leave, The Independent has been...
