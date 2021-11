Chestnut Hill, MA- Florida State football is one win away from bowl eligibility after a 26-23 win over Boston College on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles started quick, opening a 26-3 lead early in the third quarter. Penalties and missed assignments on defense allowed the Eagles back in the game, but FSU made the plays late in the fourth quarter for the second straight week. Florida State’s belief and will to battle for a full sixty minutes has won them two close games over the last two weeks. Now, after starting 0-4, they sit one win away from bowl eligibility with only the Florida Gators left on the schedule.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO